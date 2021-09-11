The Best Ways to Watch College Football Online (Even if You Don’t Have Cable)

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Dust off that old, lucky jersey and get ready to tailgate — another season of college is here. But if you didn’t score tickets to a game this fall, you can still watch your favorite teams play this year, whether or not you have cable. Here are all the ways to watch college football, including how to stream live games for free on your phone or TV.

How to Watch College Football Online

You can check the NCAA’s full schedule for the 2021 football season online, which also makes it easy to see which games will air on which streaming services or networks, like ABC, FOX, NBC and CBS.

Don’t have cable? We found a few of the best ways to catch your favorite teams play on game day, from ESPN+ to Sling TV, fubo to Hulu, along with the best free trials you might’ve missed.

1. Watch College Football Live With Hulu + Live TV for Free

Hulu’s made it seamless to watch college football online with its Hulu + Live TV program, which you can test out now with a 7-day free trial (normally $64.99 per month). Watch top teams from the ACC, Big Ten and more on ESPN, ABC, BTN (Big Ten Network) and FOX

You can create your own hub for the games and teams you want to watch, as well as record games, thanks to 50 hours of DVR cloud storage space. You can even get up-to-the-minute scores and updates if you’re streaming with the Hulu app on your phone. In short, it’s one of the best services for streaming college games.

With Hulu + Live TV, you can also stream other live shows, and watch all the other titles in its library, like Only Murders in the Building and the complete American Horror Story franchise. Grab the Hulu free trial to start streaming college football online free before committing to a monthly subscription.

2. Watch College Football Live on ESPN+

With ESPN+, you can stream exclusive live games every week this season from conferences across the country, including Big 12, Conference USA, The American, and Sun Belt. The ESPN+ app lets you easily stream games from your phone or other devices, and you can search via specific teams and conferences. The app will also show you upcoming games, so you’ll never miss a game, even when you’re on the road.

ESPN+ offers two plans for watching live sports, with the choice of an annual or monthly subscription. An annual ESPN+ plan will run you $69.99, saving you as much as 15 percent compared to going month-to-month. Or, you also have the option to stream monthly for just $6.99 per month.

Your best bet though is to get the Disney+ Bundle, which gets you ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu together for just $13.99 each month.

3. Watch College Football Live on Sling TV

Sling TV lets you watch live sports, including games on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and those airing on ABC with its $35 Sling Orange package. If you want to be able to watch the SEC Network, the ACC Network, as well as NFL games and other sports channels, you’ll want Sling’s Orange and Blue combined package with the Sports Extras bundle. Bonus: Sling’s running a current promotion that lets you pay just $10 for your first month.

4. Watch College Football Live on fuboTV for Free

Whether the game’s on FOX, NBC, ESPN or the Big Ten Network, you can stream college football online free with a 7-day free trial to fuboTV. The streamer makes it easy to watch games on your smart TV or on your phone, though the channels available may vary depending on your location.

One of the best places to watch NCAA football online, fuboTV comes with three separate 4K streaming plans: the Starter ($64.99 per month), the Pro ($69.99 per month) and Elite ($79.99) packages. All three come with a week’s worth of free streaming before you commit to the plans, and each comes with over 100 channels, along with hours of DVR space if you want to record an important game.

Watch Live College Football With an HD TV Antenna

Of course, you may not need to sign up for a streaming service to catch a game if it’s going to be broadcast on a local network like ABC, NBC, CBS or another local network. You may just need to install an HD antenna to your TV to watch the game, though you’ll want to check to make sure you get the channel in your area before kick-off. Read more about our favorite 4K HD antennas here.

