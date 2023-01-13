Kim Clavel vs. Jessica Nery Plata Live Stream: How to Watch the Unification Boxing Match Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Two title-holders are putting their belts on the line tonight as Kim Clavel and Jessica Nery Plata clash in Canada.

Clavel, who holds the WBC light flyweight title, has yet to lose a professional fight in her 16-bout career. WBA champion Jessica Nery Plata, on the other hand, has almost double the amount of fights with a 28-2 record. To make things more interesting, a win for Clavel would make her boxing’s only Canadian-born unified world champion.

If you’re looking to catch Clavel vs. Plata live tonight, read on. Below is everything you need to know about the unification bout, including where to stream Clavel vs. Plata online, when the fight starts, and betting odds.

How to Watch Clavel vs. Plata Online: Live Stream Details

For U.S. viewers, the only way to watch Clavel vs. Plata online is with ESPN+. The sports streaming service will be showing the fight live for free to all subscribers, so you only need a subscription to ESPN+ to watch the fight online (no pay-per-view purchase required).

If you don’t have an ESPN+ subscription to watch Clavel vs. Plata, sign up here. A subscription costs $9.99 per month, or $99 a year if you opt for annual billing — the latter option saving you about $20 over the year.

However, there’s a better way to get ESPN+: The Disney Bundle gets you a 3-in-1 subscription to ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+, and it costs just $12.99 a month for an ad-supported plan or $19.99 a month for an ad-free plan. The ad-supported Disney Bundle saves you about $13 a month (or 50%) compared to paying for each streaming service separately. If you already have subscriptions to Hulu and/or Disney+, we recommend canceling them and signing up for the Disney Bundle here to save on all three streamers.

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ (whether on its own or through the Disney Bundle), you’ll be able to watch Clavel vs. Plata online using your TV streaming devices, smart TV, phone, laptop, or tablet.

Besides getting you a Clavel vs. Plata live stream, an ESPN+ subscription delivers loads of live and on-demand sports content, including more championship boxing fights throughout the year. You’ll also get live UFC fights, soccer, and baseball games — all included in your subscription. Read our full review of ESPN+ here.

When is Clavel vs. Plata? Date, Time, Location

Clavel vs. Plata is going down tonight, Friday, Jan. 13 at the Place Bell arena in Laval, Quebec.

The main card is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT, with Clavel and Plata walking the ring around 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Clavel vs. Plata Odds, Undercard

Thanks to her undefeated record, Clavel enters the ring as the favorite tonight with moneyline odds of -1000 against Plata’s +550.

Hailing from Montreal, Clavel started her professional career just five years ago. In July, she nabbed her first world title — the WBC female light flyweight belt — from Yesenia Gómez.

Fans have been eager to see Clavel defend her title, but the 2020 ESPY winner did us one better by agreeing to tonight's unification bout against Plata. And we've had to wait extra long for this fight, as its originally-scheduled date of Dec. 1 was moved when Clavel came down with the flu.

What’s more, Plata also decided to forgo the typical route of title defense fights before a unification. The Mexican boxer won her WBA light flyweight title in March of last year after an upset win against Yésica Bopp.

Prior to Clavel and Plata’s battle, there are a few other exciting fights worth tuning in for. Here’s the full Clavel vs. Plata fight card:

Kim Clavel vs. Jessica Nery Plata — WBC and WBA world light flyweight titles

Mazlum Akdeniz vs. Samuel Teah — Super lightweight

Marie Pier Houle vs. Olivia Gerula — Welterweight

Eric Basran vs. Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia — Lightweight

Caroline Veyre vs. Estefania Gonzalez Franco — Featherweight

Derek Pomerleau vs. Gustavo Magana Rodriguez — Middleweight

To watch Clavel vs. Plata online tonight, be sure to sign up for ESPN+ if you don’t already have a subscription.

