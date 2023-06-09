Champions League Final Livestream: How to Watch the Soccer Match Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Just two clubs remain in this year’s UEFA Champions League tournament: Manchester City and Inter Milan. This weekend, they’ll face off in Istanbul for the 2023 Champions League final.

Looking to watch City vs. Inter live online? Read on. Below, we’ve outlined how to stream the 2023 Champions League final online without cable, including a few ways to watch the UCL final for free.

Quick Answer: You can watch the Champions League final online for free by getting a free trial to Paramount+ or DirecTV Stream. Alternatively, you can stream the match for free with a VPN through BT Sport.

How to Watch Champions League Final Online for Free (U.S. Livestreams)

In the U.S., the Champions League final is airing on live TV on CBS and it’ll be streaming live on Paramount+. Below are some of the best options for watching the UCL final online from home — all of which will let you watch the match live on your smart TV, streaming stick, laptop, phone, or any other streaming device.

Best Overall: Paramount+

Free Trial: DirecTV Stream

Also Consider: fuboTV

1. Stream the Champions League Final for Free on Paramount+

best overall

The best way to watch City vs. Inter online is through Paramount+. Thanks to the streaming service’s seven-day free trial, you can sign up now and watch the match for free. If you chose to keep the service after those seven days, you’ll need to pay $4.99 a month for an ad-supported plan or $9.99 a month for the ad-free plan.

2. Stream the Champions League Final for Free on DirecTV Stream

free trial

Because the Champions League final will be broadcast on CBS, can also stream the match through a live TV streaming service like DirecTV Stream. You’ll just need the service’s Choice package to get access to CBS.

Plus, because DirecTV Stream has a free trial (five days), you can enjoy a free Champions League final livestream through the service. After the free trial, DirecTV Stream Choice costs $99.99 a month.

3. Stream the Champions League Final for Free on fuboTV

also consider

Another great live TV streaming service that you can use to watch City vs. Inter online is fuboTV, which carries CBS in its large channel lineup. fuboTV starts with a seven-day free trial and then costs $74.99 after that.

Watch Champions League Final Online for Free With a VPN

The Champions League final is being broadcast for free to viewers in the U.K. through BT Sport. Luckily, those of us here in the U.S. can also access that free UCL final livestream using a VPN.

If you’re unfamiliar with VPNs (virtual private networks), they’re browser extensions that let you virtually change your device’s location. So, if some content is geo-blocked in your physical location, you can switch your laptop’s (or other streaming device’s) location to a region where to content is available.

Two of our favorite streaming-compatible VPNs are ExpressVPN and NordVPN. Both will let you access the free City vs. Inter livestream on the U.K.’s BT Sport.

ExpressVPN costs $12.95 a month and NordVPN costs $12.99 a month, but both come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Plus, you can bring the cost down to as little as a few dollars a month by paying for multiple months upfront. Head here for our full review of both services.

When is the Champions League Final? Date, Kick-Off Time

The 2023 Champions League final is happening on Saturday, June 10 with a kick-off time of 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

Champions League Final Odds: Man City vs. Inter Milan

This year’s Champions League final is a true David and Goliath matchup: Man City is the largest betting favorite in the history of record Champions League final odds. As of writing, City has a moneyline of -460 to win the game by any means, against Inter’s +350.

City has been dominant all season long, recently becoming the 13th team to win the English double by lifting the FA Cup after being crowned league champions of England. Going into the Champions League tournament, City was showing +250 moneyline odds to win the tournament.

Inter, on the other hand, is one of the tournament’s best underdog stories in years. They entered the Champions League with a moneyline of +4000, but, if they can overcome those odds to make it to the final, they certainly have a shot at the trophy.

Be sure to use one of the streaming options above to watch City vs. Inter live online for free this Saturday.

