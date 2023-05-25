Celtics vs. Heat Livestream: How to Watch the NBA Eastern Conference Finals Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re halfway to a 2023 NBA Finals matchup as the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat continue their battle in the Eastern Conference finals.

Tonight sees Game 5 of the Celtics vs. Heat series — and another chance for Miami to advance. The Heat won the first three games of the series, but Boston avoided a sweep in Game 4 by winning 116-99. The Celtics will have to pull off a miracle to make the Finals (no team has come back from a 3-0 deficit), but anything is possible in the playoffs.

If you want to stream the Celtics vs. Heat Game 5 online, read on. Below are some of the best streaming services that you can use to watch the Celtics vs. the Heat online, plus details on the game’s start time and odds.

Quick Answer: You can livestream Celtics vs. Heat games for free by taking advantage of DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat Online

All Celtics vs. Heat playoff games are broadcast on TNT, so tune in there if you’re watching with cable or satellite.

If you’ve cut the cord, you’ll want to get a live TV streaming service to watch the Celtics vs. the Heat online. Here are some of the best live TV streaming services that carry TNT.

Free Trial: DirecTV Stream

Most Affordable: Sling Orange

Also Consider: Hulu + Live TV

1. Stream the Celtics vs. the Heat on DirecTV Stream

Another way to watch the Celtics vs. the Heat online is with DirecTV Stream. The live TV streamer comes with TNT as part of its Entertainment package, which carries more than 75 channels in total. The Entertainment package starts with a five-day free trial and costs $64.99 a month after that.

2. Stream the Celtics vs. the Heat on Sling

Sling is one of the most affordable live TV streaming options, with their Orange package starting at just $40 a month ($30 for your first month). The Sling Orange package comes with 31 channels, including TNT to watch the Celtics vs. the Heat online.

3. Stream the Celtics vs. the Heat on Hulu + Live TV

With TNT included in its 85+ channel lineup, Hulu + Live TV is a great way to watch the Celtics vs. Heat online. NBA Playoffs streams aside, Hulu + Live TV is still one of the best deals in streaming. Besides those 85+ live TV channels, you also get subscriptions to Hulu’s regular on-demand service, ESPN+, and Disney+ — all for $69.99 a month.

How to Stream Celtics vs. Heat for Free

The Celtics vs. Heat series will last until May 29, at the latest, so you can watch every game for free using the free trial from DirecTV Stream. Sign up for DirecTV Stream’s five-day free trial here to watch the Celtics vs. Heat Game 5 for free online.

When is the Celtics vs. Heat Game? Eastern Conference Schedule, Times

The Celtics vs. Heat Game 5 is happening tonight, Thursday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT. Tonight’s game will be played at TD Garden in Boston.

Should the Celtics continue winning, we’ll get Game 6 on Saturday, May 27, and Game 7 on Monday, May 29. Both will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be aired on TNT.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds

Although the Heat have been dominating the Celtics with three wins to Boston’s one, Vegas has the Celtics to win tonight’s Game 5. As of writing, the Celtics are a -320 favorite to win tonight.

But, even if they win tonight, the Celtics will most likely lose this series to the Heat. No team has been able to overcome a 3-0 deficit in an NBA playoff series, and only three have forced a Game 7. Still, it’ll be exciting to watch Boston put up a fight.