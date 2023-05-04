Canelo vs. Ryder Livestream: How to Watch the Championship Boxing Fight Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Canelo Alvarez is coming home.

For the first time since 2011, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez will be fighting in his home country of Mexico. This time around, Canelo is putting his undisputed super middleweight title on the line against John Ryder in Guadalajara. The superstar has never lost a fight on home turf (33-0-1 in Mexico), and will no doubt be putting on a show for his home turf fans.

But Ryder — the current WBO interim super-middleweight champion — is far from a slouch, making this weekend’s fight an exciting one. Below, we’ve outlined how to watch Canelo vs. Ryder online, as well as key fight details like start time, odds, and undercard matches.

How to Watch Canelo vs. Ryder Online: Streaming Guide

In the U.S., the only way to watch Canelo vs. Ryder is to purchase the fight’s pay-per-view (PPV) livestream online. The PPV livestream is available through DAZN and PPV.com, but the services’ pricing differs slightly. Here are the full details on both options:

1. Stream Canelo vs. Ryder on DAZN

One way to watch Canelo vs. Ryder online is to purchase the PPV livestream through DAZN, but you’ll need a DAZN subscription to purchase the fight. Subscriptions cost $19.99 a month if you agree to a 12-month contract, or $24.99 a month for a month-to-month contract that you can cancel anytime.

Buy DAZN Subscription $19.99

Once you’re signed up for DAZN, you’ll be able to purchase the Canelo vs. Ryder PPV for $54.99. If you watch boxing regularly, DAZN is a great option, as you’ll get discounts like this on future PPV fights and access to free livestreams of other fights.

Buy Canelo vs. Ryder PPV (DAZN) $54.99

2. Stream Canelo vs. Ryder on PPV.com

If you don’t want to sign up for DAZN, you can also purchase the Canelo vs. Ryder PPV on PPV.com for a flat price of $79.99. There’s no added subscription cost, making it a good option if you’d prefer to avoid another streaming subscription on your card statement. You’ll also get a fan chat, and commentary in either English or Spanish.

Buy Canelo vs. Ryder PPV (PPV.com) $79.99

DEAL: Save On Canelo vs. Ryder Livestream With a VPN

In the U.K., the Canelo vs. Ryder fight is free with a DAZN subscription, meaning viewers in the U.K. don’t have to pay the extra $54.99 PPV fee on top of their DAZN subscription cost.

But, if you live in the U.S., you can still access that free Canelo vs. Ryder livestream. Here’s how: Get a reliable VPN (we like ExpressVPN, which costs $12.95 a month), set your location to the U.K., and then sign up for DAZN U.K.

Buy ExpressVPN $12.95

DAZN U.K. costs £9.99 a month with a 12-month contract, or £19.99 a month for a flexible subscription that you can cancel with a 30-day notice.

Once you’re signed up for DAZN U.K. and have your VPN’s location set to the U.K., you’ll be able to stream Canelo vs. Ryder online without paying the PPV cost.

When is Canelo vs. Ryder? Fight Date, Time

Canelo vs. Ryder is happening Saturday, May 6 at Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. The main card is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, with Canelo and Ryder slated to walk the ring at approximately 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Canelo vs. Ryder Odds, Undercard

Canelo (58-2-2) is widely considered the greatest active super middleweight boxer in the world, so it's no surprise that he's the heavy favorite against Ryder (32-5). As of writing, oddsmakers are giving Canelo a moneyline of -1800 against Ryder's +940.

But the undisputed champion acknowledges his opponent’s skill, saying, “In John Ryder, I’m facing a very competitive fighter.”

The respect goes the other way, too: “There’s no denying that Canelo is one of the greats,” said “The Gorilla” Ryder, “and I’ve got a lot of respect for what he’s achieved in the sport, but I fully believe this is my time to fulfill my dream of becoming a World champion.”

Besides Canelo vs. Ryder, we’ll get a few other exciting fights leading up to the main event, including a flyweight title fight between champion Julio Cesar Martinez and challenger Ronal Batista. Here’s the full Canelo vs. Ryder fight card:

Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. John Ryder — undisputed super middleweight title

Julio Cesar Martinez (c) vs. Ronal Batista — WBC flyweight title

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks — Light heavyweights

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark — Super lightweights