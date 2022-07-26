Before ‘Wakanda Forever’ Hits Theaters, This Deal Lets You Revisit ‘Black Panther’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Marvel fans were treated to a first look at the upcoming Black Panther sequel this month when director Ryan Coogler unveiled the official trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at San Diego Comic Con.

The trailer, which featured Tems’ rendition of Bob Marley’s “No Woman, No Cry,” shows the Wakandan kingdom in mourning after the death of T’Challa, whose character was written out of the film after the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. The remaining warriors are left to defend their land from mysterious invading forces in the new film.

One of Marvel’s tent-pole franchises, Wakanda Forever will officially conclude Marvel Phase 4 when it’s released this November. Actors returning to the Black Panther sequel include Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett.

Most Marvel films and shows in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are now available to stream on Disney+, but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may take a different route. Read on to find out how to stream the Black Panther sequel online and where to watch and download the original Black Panther right now.

How to Stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Online

While some Marvel films, like 2021’s Black Widow, were made available to stream online on Disney+, Marvel has not yet announced a streaming release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As of now, the only way to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters, when it’s released on November 11, 2022.

How to Watch Black Panther Online

While you wait for the Black Panther sequel to premiere, you can revisit the original Black Panther by picking up the superhero film on sale on Blu-Ray or DVD. Regularly $26.50, Amazon’s surprise sale gets you Black Panther on Blu-ray or DVD starting from just $8 — an over 60% discount.

Both the Black Panther Blu-ray and DVD get you the entire 2018 film, plus deleted scenes, a gag reel, a roundtable discussion about the importance of the film, and bonus commentary from cast and crew.

You also get a special digital code to download Black Panther onto your computer so you can watch it on the go.

Amazon

Prefer to watch Black Panther on VOD or rent it online? Amazon has it available to rent for just $3.99 here. Your digital stream lets you watch Black Panther on your TV, computer, tablet or phone and you have 48 hours to finish it. This Prime Video stream gets you Black Panther in UHD quality.

How to Stream Black Panther Online

Prefer to stream Black Panther online? The original 2018 film is now streaming on Disney+ in IMAX Enhanced, which features an expanded aspect ratio of 1.90:1. This puts the movie across the full height of your screen, as if you were watching it in an IMAX theater (as opposed to some widescreen editions where it’s stretched wide but doesn’t fill the top and bottom of your screen).

A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99/month (or $79.99/year) and lets you watch Black Panther online as many times as you want. You can also start and stop the movie and re-watch it on demand.

Disney+ is the only place where you can stream Black Panther online. Black Panther is currently not available on Netflix, HBO Max or Hulu. Disney+ is also expected to be the streaming home of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever online, so if you sign-up for an annual Disney+ subscription, you’ll have the service in time to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever online when it premieres later this year.

Black Panther was both a critical and commercial hit when it was released in 2018, earning seven nominations at the 91st Academy Awards including a Best Picture nod. It also became the third-highest-grossing superhero film and the ninth-highest-grossing film of all time.

