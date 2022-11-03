Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez Live Stream: How to Watch The Boxing Match Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Dmitry Bivol shocked boxing fans with a decisive win over Saul “Canelo” Alvarez back in May to strap on the WBA light heavyweight belt. Now, Bivol (20-0) has his sights set on Artur Beterbiev for the unified title. But before that fight can happen, he must defend his WBA belt this weekend against a very formidable challenger: the 44-0, former world champ Gilberto Ramirez.

This weekend’s fight promises some serious excitement — plus some big undercard fights like Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill for the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF women’s super lightweight titles. If you’re looking to catch all the action live, read on. Below is everything you need to know about this weekend’s event, including how to watch Bivol vs. Ramirez online.

Buy DAZN Subscription $19.99

When is Bivol vs. Ramirez? Date, Time, Location

Bivol vs. Ramirez is happening on Saturday, November 5 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The main card is scheduled to begin slightly early for U.S. viewers at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT, with Bivol and Ramirez entering the arena just after 5:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

How to Watch Bivol vs. Ramirez Online: Live Stream Details

Anyone looking to watch Bivol vs. Ramirez online will need a subscription to DAZN. The sports streaming service (pronounced “Da Zone”) will be the only place to live stream Bivol vs. Ramirez, but you only need a membership to watch the fight — no pay-per-view purchase required.

A DAZN subscription costs $19.99 per month, or $149.99 per year if you opt for the annual subscription. The latter option saves you some significant cash in the long run (about $90 over a year), so we recommend getting an annual subscription if you plan on watching more boxing this year.

Once you’ve signed up for DAZN, you’ll be able to live stream Bivol vs. Ramirez online through your smart TV, laptop, phone, or streaming devices (e.g. Roku, Apple TV, Firestick, etc.). Plus, you’ll get access to a ton of live sports content (especially combat sports) for free with your DAZN subscription.

Bivol vs. Ramirez Odds, Card

Dmitry Bivol is marked as the favorite to win Saturday’s fight with moneyline odds of -550 compared to Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez’s +340.

Before Bivol vs. Ramirez, be sure to tune in for the undercard fights as well. Here’s what you’ll see:

Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez — WBA light heavyweight title

Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill — WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF women’s super lightweight titles

Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov vs. Zelfa Barrett — IBF world super featherweight title

Galal Yafai vs. Gohan Rodriguez Garcia — Flyweight

Khalid Yafai vs. Jerald Paclar — Bantamweight

Sultan Al Nuaimi vs. Jerome Baloro — Super flyweight

Aqib Fiaz vs. Diego Valiterra — Super featherweight

Campbell Hatton vs. Denis Bartos — Lightweight

Fahad Al Bloushi vs. Giorgi Gotchoshvili — Lightweight

Majid Al Naqbi vs. John Lawrence Ordonio — Super lightweight

Be sure to sign up for DAZN ahead of Saturday’s big event to watch Bivol vs. Ramirez live online.

