Beterbiev vs. Yarde Livestream: How to Watch the Championship Boxing Match Online

Artur Beterbiev is at the top of his game with the WBC, IBF, and WBO light-heavyweight belts, but he faces a dangerous challenger tonight in Anthony Yarde.

Both knockout specialists, the undefeated Beterbiev has won all 18 of his professional fights via KO, and Yarde has racked up 22 KOs over a 23-2 career. It’s likely to be an exciting match-up — plus we’ll get another title fight before the main event in WBA flyweight champion Artem Dalakian vs. David Jimenez.

Below is a full guide on how to watch Beterbiev vs. Yarde online tonight, plus details on the fight’s start time, betting odds, and undercard.

How to Watch Beterbiev vs. Yarde Online: Streaming Guide

Beterbiev vs. Yarde is streaming exclusively on ESPN+, so you’ll need a subscription to the sports streaming service to watch the fight live. Luckily, Beterbiev vs. Yarde is not a pay-per-view event, so, if you already have a subscription to ESPN+, you’ll be able to watch Beterbiev vs. Yarde online for free through your account.

If you don’t have an ESPN+ subscription, head here to sign up. A subscription costs $9.99 per month or $99 a year if you opt for annual billing.

However, there’s a better deal for new ESPN+ subscribers: the Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle gets you an all-in-one subscription to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu — all for $12.99 a month for an ad-supported plan or $19.99 a month for an ad-free plan. The ad-supported plan saves about $13 a month (or 50%) compared to paying for each streamer separately, making it a very good deal if you already have Disney+ and Hulu.

After you've signed up for ESPN+ — whether on its own through the Disney Bundle — you'll be able to watch Beterbiev vs. Yarde on just about any streaming device, including smart TVs, phones, laptops, and tablets.

Besides letting you stream Beterbiev vs. Yarde online, a subscription to ESPN+ will get you plenty of other live sports including UFC Fight Night events and boxing matches, as well as basketball, soccer, and tennis livestreams. Check out our full review of ESPN+ here.

When is Beterbiev vs. Yarde? Date, Time, Location

Beterbiev vs. Yarde is happening tonight, Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Wembley Arena in London.

Because it’s broadcasting from England, the event is scheduled to begin slightly early for U.S. viewers at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. Beterbiev and Yarde’s bout should get underway around 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Beterbiev vs. Yarde Odds, Undercard

Although Yarde is a very accomplished fighter, he’ll enter the ring with steep underdog odds. As of writing, Vegas has the British boxer at +630 against Beterbiev’s -1250.

Yarde went pro in 2015, racking up 18 straight wins before losing to Sergey Kovalev in his first world title challenge for the WBO light-heavyweight belt. Since then he’s been defeated once more, losing by split decision to Lyndon Arthur in 2020. Then, in 2021, Yarde won a rematch against Arthur, claiming the Commonwealth and WBO Inter-Continental light-heavyweight titles.

"I never back down from a challenge, and Anthony Yarde is a top contender who asked for this fight," said Beterbiev. "I look forward to fighting in London for the first time since the Olympics. Yarde called me 'slow' after my fight with Joe Smith Jr., but slow and steady wins the race. And on January 28, I will win in London."

Beterbiev — now 18-0 with 18 KOs — has been accumulating titles since winning the IBF belt in 2017. In 2019, he took the WBC title from Oleksandr Gvozdyk, and, in June of last year, he nabbed Joe Smith Jr.'s WBO title. This run makes WBA-holder Dmitry Bivol an obvious opponent for Beterbiev, but conflicting streaming rights obligations are keeping that fight from happening.

Before Beterbiev vs. Yarde is a string of solid bouts, including another championship fight between Artem Dalakian and David Jimenez for the former’s WBA flyweight title. Here’s the full Beterbiev vs. Yarde undercard happening tonight:

Artem Dalakian (c) vs. David Jimenez — WBA flyweight title

Willy Hutchinson vs. Emil Markic — WBO Inter-Continental light-heavyweight title

Karol Itauma vs. Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna — WBC International light-heavyweight title

Charles Frankham vs. Joshua Ocampo — Super-featherweights

Umar Khan vs. Sandeep Singh Bhatti — Featherweights

Sean Noakes vs. Santiago Garces — Welterweights

Tommy Fletcher vs. Darryl Sharp — Cruiserweights

Be sure to sign up for ESPN+ (if you don’t already have a subscription) to watch Beterbiev vs. Yarde online tonight.