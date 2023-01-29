Bengals vs. Chiefs Live Stream: How to Watch AFC Championship Game Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Super Bowl LVII is coming into focus today as the Cincinnati Bengals face the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 AFC Championship.

Today’s conference championship matchup is very promising. The Chiefs are ranked No. 1 in the AFC, but their superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be playing through an ankle injury. And the Bengals are a worthy adversary for the top team, having narrowly missed a Super Bowl win last year. In other words, it’s likely to be an exciting game — even if a spot in the Super Bowl wasn’t on the line.

If you’re looking to watch the AFC Championship today, read on. Below is a full guide on how to watch the Bengals vs. the Chiefs online, plus a couple of hacks that let you livestream the AFC Championship game for free.

Note: Before today’s AFC Championship game is the NFC Championship between the Eagles and the 49ers. Head here for details on how to watch that game online for free.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Chiefs Game Online: Streaming Guide

This year’s AFC Championship will be broadcast on CBS, so tune in there if you’re watching the game with a cable or satellite package.

However, if you’ve cut the cord, don’t worry: There are plenty of ways to stream the Bengals vs. the Chiefs online. Below are some of our favorite streaming services that you can use to watch the Bengals vs. the Chiefs without cable. All these options offer free trials, and will let you stream the game on your smart TV, streaming devices (e.g. Roku or Firestick), laptop, tablet, or phone.

1. Stream Bengals vs. Chiefs on Paramount+

The best way to watch the Bengals vs. the Chiefs online is through Paramount+, CBS’s streaming service. A Paramount+ Premium subscription gets you CBS livestreams, as well as a trove of on-demand TV shows and movies like 1883 and Yellowjackets — all for $9.99 a month. Best of all, Paramount+ is running a special deal right now that gets you a 30-day free trial with code PLAYOFFS (Paramount+’s free trial normally lasts seven days).

Buy Free Trial Paramount+

2. Stream Bengals vs. Chiefs on fuboTV

You can also watch the Bengals vs. the Chiefs online by getting a live TV streaming service with CBS in its channel lineup. Our favorite is fuboTV, which delivers up to 200+ channels (including CBS for today’s game) and 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. fuboTV costs $69.99 a month, but your subscription starts with a seven-day free trial before you pay.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

3. Stream Bengals vs. Chiefs on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is another great live TV streaming service with CBS for the AFC Championship game. The DirecTV product comes with a total of 140+ live TV channels, and you get unlimited cloud DVR for recording games or shows. Your subscription starts with a five-day free trial, after which payment kicks in at $69.99 a month.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

How to Watch Bengals vs. Chiefs for Free Online

You’ll notice that Paramount+, fuboTV, and DirecTV Stream all offer free trials, which means you can use any of the above options to watch the Bengals vs. the Chiefs online for free.

However, we suggest using either fuboTV or DirecTV Stream's free trial today, as either one will let you watch both the AFC and NFC conference championships (Paramount+ is only showing the AFC Championship). Then, when it's time for the Super Bowl, use the other service's free trial to watch the Super Bowl for free.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

Just remember to cancel any subscriptions before the free trial is over to avoid paying.

When Is the Bengals vs. Chiefs Game? Date, Start Time

The Bengals vs. the Chiefs is happening today, Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

Bengals vs. Chiefs Odds, Prediction

As a testament to how evenly matched these teams are, the odds for today’s game have flipped over the past week. The Chiefs were originally the favorite with a one-point advantage, but, after more fans started putting money against the Chiefs, the Bengals are now a 1.5-point favorite to move on to the Super Bowl.

And the flip makes sense. For one, Patrick Mahomes will be playing with a sprained ankle, raising concerns that the MVP won’t be on his A-game. Plus, the Bengals’ Joe Burrow has never lost to Mahomes; most recently, the Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 earlier this season.

However, Kansas fans shouldn’t lose hope. The Chiefs are still the best team in the NFL with a stellar 14-3 record, and they’re no doubt feeling hungry for a second chance at the Lombardi Trophy after losing it to the Rams by three points last year.

Be sure to sign up for one of the streaming services above to watch the Bengals vs. the Chiefs AFC Championship game online today.