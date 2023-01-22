Bengals vs. Bills Live Stream: How to Watch the AFC Divisional Round Game Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re just one highly-anticipated game away from the 2023 AFC Championship as the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills clash for a shot at the divisional title.

Both teams barely scraped by in their Wild Card Weekend games. The Bengals were yards away from almost certain defeat against the Ravens when defensive end Sam Hubbard ran a miraculous 98-yard fumble return, while the Bills ended their game against the Dolphins at 34-31 with zero points in the fourth. Today’s matchup also comes just weeks after the two teams halted and canceled a regular-season game due to Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse (Hamlin has since been released from the hospital).

Related: How to Watch the NFL Playoffs Online

If you’re looking to watch the Divisional Round game today, read on. Below is a full guide on how to watch the Bengals vs. the Bills online, plus a couple of ways to stream the Bengals vs. the Bills for free, as well as key details on the game’s start time and betting odds.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Bills Online Without Cable

If you’re watching the Bengals vs. Bills on TV, tune into CBS to catch the game.

If you don’t have cable, you’ll need to get Paramount+ or a live TV streaming service with CBS to watch the Bengals vs. the Bills live online. Here are your best options:

1. Stream Bengals vs. Bills on Paramount+

The best way to watch the Bengals vs. the Bills online is to sign up for a free trial to Paramount+. The CBS streaming service is offering subscribers a live stream of the playoff game, and they’re even throwing in a special deal to celebrate: Paramount+’s free trial normally lasts seven days, but right now you can get a 30-day free trial with code PLAYOFFS. After that month-long trial, Paramount+ Premium (which gets you CBS live streams) costs $9.99 a month.

Buy Free Trial Paramount+ Editor’s picks

2. Stream Bengals vs. Bills on fuboTV

Another way to watch the Bengals vs. the Bills online is to get a live TV streaming service. fuboTV is our favorite for any NFL playoff games, as it comes with access to CBS, FOX, and NBC to watch every playoff game live.

Besides letting you watch NFL games online, fuboTV brings up to 200+ live TV channels and 1000 hours of DVR storage space. Subscriptions start with a seven-day free trial before payment kicks in at $69.99 a month.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

3. Stream Bengals vs. Bills on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is also a great option if you want to use a live TV streaming service to watch the Bengals vs. the Bills today. For $69.99 a month you get up to 140 live channels, including CBS, FOX, and NBC for playoff games, as well as unlimited cloud DVR storage to record games. Best of all, DirecTV Stream starts with a five-day free trial.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

How to Watch Bengals vs. Bills for Free Online

Because all the above streaming services offer free trials, it’s fairly easy to watch the Bengals vs. the Bills online for free. Our suggestion? Go for Paramount+’s 30-day free trial with code PLAYOFFS to live stream the Bengals vs. the Bills for free today. That way, you’ll be able to use fuboTV or DirecTV Stream’s free trial for Championship Sunday games next week, and then the other to watch the Super Bowl for free next month.

Buy Free Trial Paramount+

When Is the Bengals vs. Bills Game? Date, Start Time

The Bengals vs. the Bills Divisional Round game is taking place today, Sunday, Jan. 22 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Kickoff scheduled for 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. Related

Bengals vs. Bills Odds, Prediction

Despite being the reigning AFC champions with a nine-game winning streak, the Bengals are still marked as a 5.5-point underdog in today’s game. But Cincinnati doesn’t care to think about the odds: “I never feel like an underdog,” said quarterback Joe Burrow, while coach Zac Taylor took it further, saying, “We’re not an underdog to anybody.”

However high their spirits, the Bengals’ offense will be missing a few players today with Alex Cappa, La’el Collins, and Jonah Williams all out with injuries. Plus, the Bills have been on their own tear with eight straight wins and a higher divisional ranking than the Bengals. Trending Anti-Abortion Voters Have Picked an Early 2024 Favorite. It's Not Trump Inside Sundance’s Top-Secret Brett Kavanaugh Documentary Porn Scammers Push Fake Links About Cheating Tennessee Cop Riley Keough Shares Touching Family Photo With Mother Lisa Marie Presley 1 Week After Her Death

NFL Playoff Schedule

After the Bengals vs. the Bills is the final Divisional Round game, featuring the Cowboys and the 49ers to decide the NFC Championship game. Here’s a full schedule for today’s games, as well as next weekend’s Championship games and the Super Bowl next month (times in ET):

Divisional Round: Sunday, Jan. 22

Bengals vs Bills — CBS, Paramount+ @ 3 p.m.

Cowboys vs 49ers — FOX, FOX Deportes @ 6:30 p.m.

Championship Sunday: Jan. 29

NFC Championship — FOX, FOX Deportes @ 3 p.m.

AFC Championship — CBS, Paramount+ @ 6:30 p.m.

Super Bowl LVII: Sunday, February 12 @ 6:30 p.m. on Fox