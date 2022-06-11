How to Watch the Belmont Stakes Online: Live Stream Horse Racing Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

This year’s Triple Crown is about to wrap up at the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

For any horse racing aficionado or casual fan, the Belmont Stakes is one of the year’s best races. If you’re looking to join in the excitement and watch the 154th Belmont Stakes live, read on: Below is everything you need to know about the Triple Crown race, including how to watch the Belmont Stakes on TV and where to stream the Belmont Stakes online.

What is the Belmont Stakes?

First run in 1867, the Belmont Stakes is the third and final leg of the American Triple Crown horse racing series, which also includes the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes.

Also called ‘The Test of Champions’ or ‘The Run for the Carnations,’ the Belmont Stakes are held at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, each June. At a mile and a half (or 12 furlongs) long, the Belmont Stakes is the longest of the Triple Crown races, and only three-year-old thoroughbreds qualify for the race.

When is the 2022 Belmont Stakes? Date, Time

The 2022 Belmont Stakes are happening today, June 11. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. The Belmont Stakes race will happen sometimes between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. ET.

How to Watch the Belmont Stakes on TV

Looking to watch the Belmont Stakes on TV? You’ll need CNBC and NBC to watch the whole day of racing, but just NBC to watch the main race. CNBC will be showing early races from 3 to 5 p.m., at which time NBC will take over live TV coverage for the main event.

How to Watch the Belmont Stakes Online

Don’t have cable? Not a problem: Cord-cutters will be able to watch the Belmont Stakes online using the streaming services below. All of these options will let you stream the Belmont Stakes online through streaming devices, smart TVs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

1. Watch the Belmont Stakes on Peacock

The easiest way to watch the Belmont Stakes online is with Peacock. The NBC streaming service will be live streaming the whole day — including early races and the main race — for Peacock Premium subscribers. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month, and also gets you on-demand access to other hit series like Yellowstone and Downton Abbey.

2. Watch the Belmont Stakes on fuboTV

Another way to watch the Belmont Stakes online is to get a live TV streaming service that includes CNBC and NBC. One such streamer is fuboTV, which gets you over 260 live TV channels including CNBC and NBC to stream the Belmont Stakes online. fuboTV costs $69.99 per month, but starts with a seven-day free trial before you pay.

3. Watch the Belmont Stakes on Sling

One of the most budget-friendly live TV streaming services is Sling. The streamer’s Sling Blue package gets you live access to NBC, making it a good way to stream the Belmont Stakes online. Sling doesn’t have CNBC in its channel lineup, however, so you won’t be able to watch the Belmont Stakes early races (but you can still catch the main race live). Sling Blue normally costs $35 per month, but right now new customers can get $10 off their first month’s bill, bringing the price down to just $25.

4. Watch the Belmont Stakes on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV — which combines Hulu’s on-demand service with access to dozens of live TV channels — is another great way to stream the Belmont Stakes online. The service has both CNBC and NBC, so you’ll be able to watch every race live on streaming devices. Plus, Hulu + Live TV includes Disney+ and ESPN+ for free, and costs a total of $69.99 per month.

How to Watch the Belmont Stakes Online for Free

Because the Triple Crown race is a one-afternoon affair, it is possible to watch the Belmont Stakes for free online. We suggest taking advantage of fuboTV’s seven-day free trial, as mentioned above. This will get you seven days of live CNBC and NBC at no cost, and let you live stream the Belmont Stakes for free online.

2022 Belmont Stakes: Contenders, Predictions, Odds

As always, the top three finishers from the Preakness Stakes and the Kentucky Derby are automatically granted a spot at the Belmont Stakes, although trainers sometimes forgo their horse’s spot.

This year’s Belmont Stakes standout contenders (among eight total) include Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, Derby fifth-place finisher Mo Donegal, and We The People, who won the Peter Pan Stakes at Belmont Park last month. We The People is the favorite with odds of 2/1, followed by Mo Donegal with 5/2 and Rich Strike with 7/2 odds.

However, onlookers and betters shouldn’t put too much stock in morning-line odds when it comes to Belmont Park. Because the race is longer than most, horses and their jockeys have more time to recover from a miscalculation (or make one), leading to a fair amount of upset finishes.

Also, the post at the 2022 Belmont Stakes does not include a possible Triple Crown winner, as none of the horses won both the Preakness Stakes and Kentucky Derby this year.