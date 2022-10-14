Ballon d’Or 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch the 66th Soccer Award Ceremony Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The soccer world is gearing up to crown its biggest star at the 2022 Ballon d’Or.

Luckily for all of us without an invite, the ceremony will also be available to live stream on Paramount+ for fans in the U.S. — read on for more details on how to watch the Ballon d’Or online for free on Paramount+.

What is the Ballon d’Or?

Now in its 66th year, the Ballon d’Or (translated from French to “The Golden Ball”) is an annual ceremony for the most prestigious award in professional soccer — think of it as the soccer world’s equivalent of a Heisman trophy in American football.

The ceremony is held each year at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, and is put on by the French news magazine France Football. As of 2022, the Ballon d’Or voting jury consists of 100 journalists from the top 100 nations in FIFA’s world rankings, and 50 for the Ballon d’Or Feminine (the women’s award). Voters consider individual performance, team performance, and fair play (in that order of importance) when selecting their favorite players.

Needless to say, the Ballon d’Or is a massive event for soccer fans looking to see their favorite players off the field, drawing in hundreds of millions of viewers each year.

When Is Ballon d’Or? Date, Start Time

The 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be happening on Monday, October 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 p.m. PT in the U.S.

How to Watch Ballon d’Or on TV

Unfortunately for cable and satellite TV viewers, the Ballon d’Or will not be available to watch on any TV channel. To watch the event live, see online streaming details below.

How to Watch Ballon d’Or Online in the U.S.

To watch the Ballon d’Or online, head to Paramount+. The streaming service will be providing U.S. viewers with a live stream of the ceremony in Paris.

To live stream the Ballon d’Or online through Paramount+, you’ll just need to sign up for a subscription to the streaming service. Paramount+ is one of the most affordable streaming services at $4.99 per month, and — best of all — your subscription starts with a seven-day free trial before you pay.

Besides letting you watch the Ballon d’Or ceremony online, a subscription to Parmount+ gets you soccer live streams from the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Argentine Primera División, and other popular leagues. Plus, you can access on-demand content including popular TV series and movies as well. Whatever you choose to stream, you can watch Paramount+ content on all your streaming devices, smart TVs, phones, and laptops.

How to Watch Ballon d’Or for Free Online

Because the ceremony is streaming on Paramount+, you can watch Ballon d’Or for free online by taking advantage of the streaming service’s free trial. You’ll just need to sign up with an email (that hasn’t been used for a Paramount+ account before) to access the Ballon d’Or live stream for free. Just be sure to cancel your subscription after seven days if you don’t want to pay (although, in our opinion, Paramount+ is well worth paying for at just $4.99 a month).

Ballon d’Or Winner Predictions

This year, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema is the frontrunner for the prestigious award thanks to his stellar 2021/22 season that carried Real Madrid to a Champions League victory against Liverpool. However, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane also have a shot at this year’s big award.

One notable absence from this year’s Ballon d’Or nominees list is Lionel Messi, who has won seven times — more than any player in history. This will be the first year since 2005 that the Paris Saint-Germain forward is not nominated.

On the women’s side, Alexia Putellas is seemingly the most likely recipient of the Ballon d’Or Feminin trophy this year.

