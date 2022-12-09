Argentina vs. Netherlands Live Stream: How to Watch the World Cup Game Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2022 World Cup quarterfinals are kicking off today with two games, including a powerhouse battle between Argentina and the Netherlands. To make things more interesting, this game is a rematch of the 2014 World Cup semifinal between the two teams, which saw Lionel Messi’s squad win by penalties.

Related: Where to Buy World Cup Merch Online

If you’re looking to watch the crucial quarterfinal match today, read on. Below, we’ve rounded up the best ways to live stream Argentina vs. Netherlands online, plus a couple options that let you watch Argentina vs. Netherlands online for free.

How to Watch Argentina vs. Netherlands Online Free With a VPN

Got a VPN on your streaming device? You’re in luck: You can use it to (legally) live stream Argentina vs. Netherlands online for free by setting your location to the U.K. and tuning into the match on BBC iPlayer.

If you don’t have a VPN, we highly recommend signing up for one to access free live streams of every World Cup game this year. VPNs (virtual private networks) let you change your streaming device’s digital location to another region, letting you access all the content in that region — such as free World Cup live streams on BBC iPlayer in the U.K.

Buy ExpressVPN $12.95

Two of our favorite VPNs that will let you watch Argentina vs. Netherlands online are ExpressVPN and NordVPN. Both are easy to use, safe (they actually make browsing more secure), and relatively affordable at $12.95 a month for ExpressVPN and $11.99 per month for NordVPN. Read our full comparison review of the two VPNs here for more information. Editor’s picks

Buy NordVPN $11.99

How to Watch Argentina vs. Netherlands Online: U.S. Live Streams

For those that don’t want to deal with a VPN, there are still plenty of U.S. streaming services that will let you watch Argentina vs. Netherlands live streams from Fox and Telemundo online. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best streaming services to use for the match — including a few with free trials that you can use to watch Argentina vs. Netherlands online for free.

1. Stream Argentina vs. Netherlands on fuboTV

With Fox, FS1, and Telemundo in its channel lineup, fuboTV is our favorite streaming service for World Cup games, including Argentina vs. Netherlands. fuboTV’s basic tier (the Pro plan) costs $69.99 a month but starts with a seven-day free trial that you can use to watch Argentina vs. Netherlands online for free.

Buy Free Trial fuboTV

2. Stream Argentina vs. Netherlands on PeacockTV

The cheapest streaming service to use for Argentina vs. Netherlands is Peacock, which offers Spanish-commentary live streams of every World Cup game. The NBC service costs just $4.99 per month, and gets you a ton of on-demand content in addition to World Cup live streams.

Buy Peacock Subscription $4.99

3. Stream Argentina vs. Netherlands on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is another great live streaming service with Fox to watch Argentina vs. Netherlands online today. DirecTV Stream starts with a five-day free trial, which you can use to stream Argentina vs. Netherlands online for free (legally), after which payment kicks in at $69.99 a month.

Buy Free Trial DirecTV Stream

When is Argentina vs. Netherlands? Date, Start Time

Argentina vs. Netherlands is happening today, Friday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. If you can’t catch the game at that time, take advantage of the DVR features included with fuboTV or DirecTV Stream. Related

Argentina vs. Netherlands Odds, Prediction

Other than Argentina’s upset loss to Saudi Arabia, both Argentina and the Netherlands have been performing very well at the 2022 World Cup. The Netherlands (ranked No. 8) have seen a relatively breezy path to the quarterfinals, winning group A and eliminating the USA with a 3-1 victory in the round of 16. Lionel Messi’s No. 3-ranked Argentina squad, meantime, recovered from their shocking opener loss with decisive wins over Mexico, Poland, and, most recently, Australia.

Given their high rankings and impressive performances so far, Argentina vs. Netherlands is shaping up to be a very close match. And oddsmakers agree, giving Argentina the slight edge with moneyline odds of -152 compared to +126 for the Netherlands (FanDuel).

Be sure to use one of the above streaming services or a VPN to watch Argentina vs. Netherlands online today.