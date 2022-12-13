Argentina vs. Croatia Live Stream: How to Watch the World Cup Game Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The semifinals at the 2022 World Cup are kicking off today with a fantastic matchup between Argentina and Croatia. Argentina are the highest-ranked team remaining in the tournament (No. 3 overall), and team captain Lionel Messi is no doubt looking to see his last World Cup appearance through to the final. Croatia, however, are a force to be reckoned with: Ranked No. 12 at this year’s tournament, they came in second place in 2018 after losing to France in the final.

Looking to watch today’s opening semifinal game? Read on. Below is everything you need to know about the match, including where to watch Argentina vs. Croatia online, plus a few tips on how to watch Argentina vs. Croatia online for free.

How to Watch Argentina vs. Croatia Online Free With a VPN

If you have a VPN set up on your streaming device, you can watch Argentina vs. Croatia for free by setting your location to the U.K. and streaming the game on ITV.

If you don’t have a VPN (virtual private network) we highly recommend getting one to watch World Cup games online for free. These services let you change your streaming device’s location to access content only available in other countries, such as legal, free World Cup live streams in the U.K. and Australia.

However, not every VPN will work for getting a free Argentina vs. Croatia live stream from the U.K. We suggest ExpressVPN or NordVPN if you want to go the VPN route, as both will work with ITV for Argentina vs. Croatia. You can read our full comparison review of ExpressVPN and NordVPN here, but the short version is that both VPNs let you connect to thousands of locations, they're very safe (more secure than normal browsing), and they don't cost too much at $12.95 a month for ExpressVPN and $11.99 per month for NordVPN.

How to Watch Argentina vs. Croatia Online: U.S. Live Streams

Don’t feel like dealing with a VPN? There are still plenty of great options to access the Fox live stream of Argentina vs. Croatia online. Plus, there are even a couple U.S.-based live TV streaming services that offer free trials, which you can use to watch Argentina vs. Croatia online for free (legally). Check them out below.

1. Stream Argentina vs. Croatia on fuboTV

The best U.S. streaming service for watching Argentina vs. Croatia online is fuboTV, which includes Fox, FS1, and Telemundo in its channel lineup. fuboTV starts with a seven-day free trial, so you can sign up today and watch Argentina vs. Croatia online for free (as well as all the other remaining World Cup games). Once the free trial is over, you’ll have to pay $69.99 per month to keep the service.

2. Stream Argentina vs. Croatia on Peacock

If you’re OK with Spanish-language commentary, check out Peacock, which is offering subscribers Telemundo simulcasts of every World Cup game. The key draw with Peacock is its price — $4.99 per month — which makes it the cheapest way to watch Argentina vs. Croatia online.

Buy Peacock $4.99

3. Stream Argentina vs. Croatia on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is another great live TV streaming service you can use to watch Argentina vs. Croatia online today. It starts with a five-day free trial, letting first-time customers watch the match without paying, and after that the price is set at $69.99 per month.

When is Argentina vs. Croatia? Date, Start Time

Argentina vs. Croatia kicks off today, Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. If you can't watch the game at that time, use the DVR features included with fuboTV or DirecTV Stream to record the game and watch it later.

Argentina vs. Croatia Odds, Prediction

After a headline-making upset loss to Saudi Arabia in their first game, Argentina has bounced back to the A+ form everyone expected. Messi currently has the second most goals in the tournament (four), and we’ll likely see the superstar in full attack mode tonight, supported by other key talents like Emiliano Martinez and Rodrigo de Paul.

However, Argentina will still have to get past Croatia’s intimidating defense — including Dominik Livakovic. The checkered goalkeeper blocked 11 of Brazil’s shot attempts in the quarterfinals, playing a key role in eliminating the top-ranked team.

According to oddsmakers, Argentina’s ranking and star lineup should be enough to take them to the final, giving Lionel Scaloni’s squad moneyline odds of -270 against Croatia’s +215. But, as we’ve seen time and again during this tournament, anything can happen at the World Cup.

Be sure to sign up for one of the above streaming services or a VPN to watch today’s game between Argentina and Croatia.