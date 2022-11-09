Alimkhanuly vs. Bentley Live Stream: How to Watch the Championship Boxing Match Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly faces his first title challenger this weekend as he takes on Denzel Bentley in Las Vegas. Alimkhanuly is at his peak with an undefeated 12-0 record, but beating Bentley (17-1-1) will be no small feat.

If you’re looking to catch this match-up live, read on. Below is everything you need to know about the championship fight, including how to watch Alimkhanuly vs. Bentley online, when to tune in, and how to buy tickets to see the fight in person.

Note: This weekend holds two other exciting combat sports events with UFC 281 on Saturday, as well as Mayweather vs. Deji on Sunday. Head here for our guide on how to watch UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira, and here for details on how to stream Mayweather vs. Deji.

How to Watch Alimkhanuly vs. Bentley Online: Where to Live Stream

For any fans looking to watch Alimkhanuly vs. Bentley online at home, ESPN+ is the place to do so.

To live stream Alimkhanuly vs. Bentley on ESPN+, all you need is a subscription to the sports streaming service. ESPN+ costs $9.99 per month or $99 a year for an annual subscription — the latter option saving you $20 over the course of the year.

The best ESPN+ deal, however, is through the Disney Bundle, which gets you Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, all for $13.99 a month.* If you already have a subscription to Disney+ and Hulu, we suggest canceling your current subscriptions and switching to the Disney Bundle. It’ll streamline your bills a bit, and, more importantly, save you $11 a month compared to paying for each streamer separately.

Once you’re subscribed to ESPN+ (either on its own or through the Disney Bundle), you’ll be able to access the Alimkhanuly vs. Bentley live stream for free through the ESPN+ app on your streaming devices, smart TV, phone, or laptop.

Besides letting you watch Alimkhanuly vs. Bentley online for free, an ESPN+ subscription also delivers a ton of live and on-demand sports content including soccer, football, NHL, and tennis matches. Read our full review of ESPN+ here.

*The Disney Bundle is changing its pricing soon. Effective December 8, customers have the option of a Basic Disney Bundle tier (ad-supported Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+) for $12.99 a month, or a Premium Disney Bundle tier (ad-free Disney+ and Hulu with ad-supported ESPN+) for $19.99.

When is Alimkhanuly vs. Bentley? Date, Time, Location

Alimkhanuly vs. Bentley is slated for Saturday, Nov. 12 at The Palms in Las Vegas. The main card is scheduled to get underway at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, with ringwalks at approximately 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. PT.

Where to Buy Alimkhanuly vs. Bentley Tickets Online

Although you can watch Alimkhanuly vs. Bentley online through ESPN+, seeing the fighters live in person in Las Vegas is obviously a better choice, if possible. Head to Ticketmaster.com to buy tickets to Alimkhanuly vs. Bentley, where prices are starting at just $30, as of writing.

Alimkhanuly vs. Bentley Odds, Fight Card

Alimkhanuly’s recent victory over Danny Dignum to secure the WBO interim middleweight title makes him the heavy favorite in Saturday’s fight with moneyline odds of -2400. Needless to say, Bentley is looking at an uphill battle with underdog odds of +1100 (FanDeul).

Also appearing on the Alimkhanuly vs. Bentley main card is a stawweight battle between Seniesa Estrada and Jazmin Gala Villarino for Estrada’s WBA title.

