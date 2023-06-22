fbpixel
With the First Pick...

NBA Draft 2023: How to Watch the Livestream Online for Free

Live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the NBA Draft kicks off at 8 p.m. ET — and there are a few ways you can watch it at home for free
French basketball player Victor Wembanyama speaks during a press event ahead of the NBA draft, in New York City on June 21, 2023. A new era for basketball gets under way on June 22, when Wembanyama is set to be chosen by the San Antonio Spurs with the top pick in the NBA Draft. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
French basketball player Victor Wembanyama speaks during a press event ahead of the NBA draft, in New York City on June 21, 2023. A new era for basketball gets under way on June 22, when Wembanyama is set to be chosen by the San Antonio Spurs with the top pick in the NBA Draft. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

It’s finally time for the 2023 NBA Draft, and soon the San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, and Portland Trail Blazers will make the first picks of the night. When the NBA Draft starts at 8 o’clock tonight in Brooklyn and streams online, fans will all be focused on 7-foot-4 NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama, who’s been described as “the best prospect since LeBron.”

“Wemby has been the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft all year, and something close to it for two years before that,” Corbin Smith wrote of Wembanyama. “The No. 2 prospect (but maybe not pick) in the draft, G-League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson, is also regarded as a super-prospect, a No. 1 in any other year, but has never even touched Wemby’s apron for first pick consideration.”

Which players will get selected tonight in the first and second rounds? Here’s how to watch the 2023 NBA Draft on TV and even if you don’t have a cable package.

The answer: ABC, ESPN, and ExpressVPN, DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, Sling, and Hulu + Live TV if you don’t have cable.

How to Watch NBA Draft Online Without Cable

While sports fans can watch the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft for free on ABC tonight, there are still a few ways you can catch the NBA Draft livestream even if you don’t have traditional cable at home.

1. Stream the NBA Draft for Free on DirecTV Stream

One of the best ways to stream the NBA Draft for free is with a DirecTV Stream subscription, which includes a 5-day free trial and gives you access to local channels like ABC as well as sports stations like ESPN. Plans start at $74.99/month after the free trial ends. Get DirecTV Stream HERE.

2. Stream the NBA Draft for Free on Fubo TV

For the sports fan who wants to see live games and updates, Fubo TV is a slam-dunk choice. Depending on your location, you can stream local channels, including ABC, as well as watch games and sports coverage through ESPN. Bonus: Fubo TV offers a 7-day free trial. Its Pro plan starts at $74.99/month after the trial ends. Get Fubo TV for free HERE.

3. Stream the NBA Draft on Sling

If you’re planning to watch the NBA Draft livestream and NBA games once the season starts, Sling TV is one of the most budget-friendly streaming picks to consider thanks to its 50% off promotion. Sling’s Orange plan includes ESPN and starts at $15 for your first month, and the streaming service’s Blue plan costs $20 for your first month. Sling’s Orange & Blue package, meantime, includes both ABC and ESPN for $35 for your first month so you can watch live sports and local channels alike throughout the year. Get Sling TV HERE.

4. Stream the NBA Draft on Hulu + Live TV

The best streaming bundle out there, Hulu + Live TV, which includes ESPN+ and Disney+ for $69.99/month, lets you watch local channels and gives you access to live sports and exclusive on-demand TV shows. Get Hulu + Live TV HERE.

5. Stream the NBA Draft Online With ExpressVPN

Another way to watch the 2023 NBA Draft from anywhere is by going with a virtual private network, a.k.a a VPN. We’re fans of ExpressVPN, which starts at $12.95/month and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can also save 35% and go with the 12-month subscription, which costs $8.32/month. Once you sign up for the subscription, you can set your location, cue up your streaming service, and watch the Draft from there. Get ExpressVPN HERE.

When Is the NBA Draft?

Basketball fans can tune into the 2023 NBA Draft broadcast live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. ABC and ESPN will broadcast the NBA Draft on Thursday for the first round, and you can stream it with DirecTV Stream, Sling, Fubo TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

2023 NBA Draft Order, Top Picks

Following the NBA Draft Lottery, the San Antonio Spurs have the first pick overall in tonight’s draft, with the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, and Detroit Pistons rounding out the top five picks in the first round. Here’s a complete order for the 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 NBA Draft First Round Picks

  1. San Antonio
  2. Charlotte
  3. Portland
  4. Houston
  5. Detroit
  6. Orlando
  7. Indiana
  8. Washington
  9. Utah
  10. Dallas
  11. Orlando (from Chicago)
  12. Oklahoma City
  13. Toronto
  14. New Orleans
  15. Atlanta
  16. Utah (from Minnesota)
  17. Los Angeles Lakers
  18. Miami
  19. Golden State
  20. Houston (from LA Clippers)
  21. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)
  22. Brooklyn
  23. Portland (from New York)
  24. Sacramento
  25. Memphis
  26. Indiana (from Cleveland)
  27. Charlotte (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City)
  28. Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn)
  29. Indiana (from Boston)
  30. LA Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston)

2023 NBA Draft Second Round Picks

  1. Detroit
  2. Indiana (from Houston)
  3. San Antonio
  4. Charlotte (from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta)
  5. Boston (from Portland via Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland)
  6. Orlando
  7. Oklahoma City (from Washington via New Orleans)
  8. Sacramento (from Indiana)
  9. Charlotte (from Utah via New York)
  10. Denver (from Dallas via Oklahoma City)
  11. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston)
  12. Washington (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington)
  13. Portland (from Atlanta)
  14. San Antonio (from Toronto)
  15. Memphis (from Minnesota)
  16. Atlanta (from New Orleans)
  17. Los Angeles Lakers
  18. LA Clippers
  19. Cleveland (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)
  20. Oklahoma City (from Miami via Boston, Memphis, and Dallas)
  21. Brooklyn
  22. Phoenix
  23. Minnesota (from New York via Charlotte)
  24. Sacramento
  25. Indiana (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit)
  26. Memphis
  27. Washington (from Boston via Charlotte)
  28. Milwaukee

