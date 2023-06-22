NBA Draft 2023: How to Watch the Livestream Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s finally time for the 2023 NBA Draft, and soon the San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets, and Portland Trail Blazers will make the first picks of the night. When the NBA Draft starts at 8 o’clock tonight in Brooklyn and streams online, fans will all be focused on 7-foot-4 NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama, who’s been described as “the best prospect since LeBron.”

“Wemby has been the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft all year, and something close to it for two years before that,” Corbin Smith wrote of Wembanyama. “The No. 2 prospect (but maybe not pick) in the draft, G-League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson, is also regarded as a super-prospect, a No. 1 in any other year, but has never even touched Wemby’s apron for first pick consideration.”

Which players will get selected tonight in the first and second rounds? Here’s how to watch the 2023 NBA Draft on TV and even if you don’t have a cable package.

The answer: ABC, ESPN, and ExpressVPN, DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, Sling, and Hulu + Live TV if you don’t have cable.

How to Watch NBA Draft Online Without Cable

While sports fans can watch the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft for free on ABC tonight, there are still a few ways you can catch the NBA Draft livestream even if you don’t have traditional cable at home.

When Is the NBA Draft?

Basketball fans can tune into the 2023 NBA Draft broadcast live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. ABC and ESPN will broadcast the NBA Draft on Thursday for the first round, and you can stream it with DirecTV Stream, Sling, Fubo TV, and Hulu + Live TV.

2023 NBA Draft Order, Top Picks

Following the NBA Draft Lottery, the San Antonio Spurs have the first pick overall in tonight’s draft, with the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, and Detroit Pistons rounding out the top five picks in the first round. Here’s a complete order for the 2023 NBA Draft.

2023 NBA Draft First Round Picks

San Antonio Charlotte Portland Houston Detroit Orlando Indiana Washington Utah Dallas Orlando (from Chicago) Oklahoma City Toronto New Orleans Atlanta Utah (from Minnesota) Los Angeles Lakers Miami Golden State Houston (from LA Clippers) Brooklyn (from Phoenix) Brooklyn Portland (from New York) Sacramento Memphis Indiana (from Cleveland) Charlotte (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City) Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn) Indiana (from Boston) LA Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston)

