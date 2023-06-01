How Can You Tell If Your CBD Supplements Are Actually Working?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever since CBD has become a go-to for everyday wellness, the downside is that it can be a bit like the wild, wild west out there — dosages range wildly, and there are tinctures and gummies and capsules galore. CBD has incredible potential and plenty of benefits, like inflammation, stress, and even sleep support, but how do you know if your supplements are actually working?

As a matter of fact, CBD, although natural, isn’t a very easy molecule for humans to absorb into their system and bloodstream since it’s oil soluble. Most manufacturers don’t really take this into account and just focus on the amount of milligrams per dosage (and no, more milligrams of CBD doesn’t always equate to “better working” CBD). Most CBD products, whether they’re are tinctures, edibles or softgels, contain an oil-based form of CBD that’s pretty poorly absorbed (as little as 5%-10%). So what does that mean? Lower levels in your body, ergo, you’re not going to get the most out of your CBD.

So if you’ve tried CBD before, and it didn’t work for you, this may be why you need to try NextEvo.

What Is NextEvo?

NextEvo Naturals is changing the game for one key reason — they’re offering CBD your body can actually absorb. To unlock CBD’s full potential they use a proprietary tech called “SmartSorb”. NextEvo has conducted clinical studies — in humans — that found their CBD to be 4 times more bioavailable than oil-based CBD, meaning that 20mg of NextEvo CBD would be equal to an 80mg dose of an oil-based tincture. All of their CBD products including powders, capsules and gummies have been shown to be faster and better absorbed than oil-based forms of CBD including tinctures, softgels or gummies.

Their combination formulations are also backed by science, and beef up the CBD’s effectiveness with adaptogen ingredients (like their Stress CBD Complex with Ashwagandha, or Revive CBD Complex with Curcumin).

As we've recommended before, you should always make sure your CBD is third-party or lab-tested, and NextEvo's products are always tested to make sure that they have 100% of the stated potency throughout their shelf life (so they'll still work just as well up to their expiration date).

Which CBD Supplements Work the Best?

If you're looking for another tool to add to your self-care arsenal, these are our favorite NextEvo Naturals CBD products for stress-relief to stay calm, cool, and collected, no matter what life throws at you.

It’s important to note that while CBD may help take the edge off your day, it’s not going to cure any conditions require medication, so if you’re suffering from more intense anxiety than just daily stress, consider talking with your doctor or medical provider.

Caliper CBD

Caliper CBD isn’t a CBD oil but rather an odorless, flavorless, dissolvable CBD powder that can be added to any beverage or food (think tea or dissolved in a glass of water).

The super portable 20mg packets are easy to throw in a bag or even in your pocket, for on-the-go relief whenever you need it most. We love throwing a packet in our gym bag for post-workout recovery and keeping a few packets on our nightstand to thwart off restless nights.

Caliper CBD Dissolvable Powder

NextEvo Naturals

NextEvo’s Stress CBD Complex Gummies are an easy way to find relief and relaxation anytime of the day. These Stress gummies are also packed with natural Ashwagandha to partner up with 15mg CBD to combat stress at its source, reducing cortisol levels and regulating your body’s endocannabinoid system. We like that you don’t have to worry about mixing or measuring serving sizes the same way you would with tinctures, so you know you’re getting the exact same amount of mood-boosting CBD every time. NextEvo’s CBD has 4x better absorption and whole-plant Ashwagandha (8x more powerful than regular Ashwagandha), so there’s plenty of potency for your higher-stress days.

Stress CBD Complex Gummies

NextEvo Naturals

If you don’t want to use messy tinctures, or hate the flavor of chewing gummies, NextEvo’s popular Triple Action CBD Sleep capsules make it easier than ever to ease into your bedtime routine. One serving a day (one capsule) combines 5mg of CBD with 2mg of immediate-release melatonin and 5mg of controlled-release melatonin to improve your sleep patterns. The capsule is a great way to kick insomnia to the curb, with faster absorption than most softgels, so they can disintegrate quicker and get you to counting sheep a lot sooner.

Triple Action CBD Sleep Capsules



NextEvo Naturals

One of the easiest ways to add CBD into your daily routine is through these Premium Pure Gummies, which contain 10mg of CBD per serving. The formula is 4x as strong as standard CBD because your body is absorbing more, so if you’re new to CBD, it’s good to start off with one a day and then increase to where it feels best for you. While their potency can help assist your body’s response to stress, we also just think they taste amazing (the gummies are available in berry and citrus mix). We dare you to find a better CBD gummy out there.

Premium Pure CBD Gummies

NextEvo Naturals

Want your CBD to work a little harder for your overall sleep schedule? Similar to the Stress Complex, NextEvo’s Sleep Support gummies combines their CBD with 4mg of melatonin to help you relax, fall asleep more easily, and stay asleep longer. These tasty strawberry gummies feel like a bedtime treat, but are clinically shown to improve quality rest and relaxation. You’ll wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day, and bonus: they’re non-habit forming, too.

Sleep Support CBD Complex