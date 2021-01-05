 How To Stream The Office Online For Free 2020: NBC Peacock - Rolling Stone
How To Stream The Office Online For Free

The show’s move from Netflix to Peacock makes it even cheaper and easier to stream

The Office has made the jump from Netflix to NBC’s Peacock, and you can watch the first two seasons of the show without paying a penny thanks to the streaming service’s free tier.

If you sign up for Peacock premium, you’ll be able to stream all nine seasons of the show plus previously unreleased extras that are exclusive to subscribers. A Peacock premium subscription costs $4.99 per month with ads, or $9.99 per month if you want to go ad-free.

The Office originally aired on NBC from 2005 to 2013, so the move to Peacock makes perfect sense. It’s unlikely that the show will be available on any other streaming services anytime soon, since NBC holds the rights and doesn’t need to license them out anymore.

If you love this show, but don’t want to pay a monthly fee, you can always buy the complete series on DVD or Blu Ray instead. You’ll pay a higher price up front, but have access to the show forever. The picture quality on Blu Ray discs is also better than what’s available through streaming services.

The biggest downside to this option is that you won’t be able to watch the show on your mobile devices, or when you’re out of your home. You’ll also miss out on the exclusive extras available to Peacock premium subscribers. A happy medium may be to buy digital copies of the show in HD off a service like Amazon’s Prime Video, where each season costs $17.99.

You have a lot of options to discover or re-watch one of the most critically acclaimed TV shows of all time, but Peacock is offering the easiest, cheapest, and most comprehensive solution.

Stream The Office For Free Or Sign Up For NBC Peacock Premium Here

