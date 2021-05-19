Got Unworn Kicks and Closet Castoffs? Read This Pro’s Top Tips Before You Sell Your Merch

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Home cleaning often comes with the realization that you’ve amassed way too much stuff — including in your wardrobe. Donating your closet castoffs is one option, but you can also try to get a decent return on your sartorial investment by selling your unworn or gently-used merch online. (Plus, environmental advocates point out that a hefty amount of donated clothing and textiles end up in landfills, and resale helps to extend the life cycle of items).

But how exactly do you sell clothing online? And what are the best ways to make sure you get the most money back from your unworn wares?

Scott Cutler, CEO of streetwear resale platform StockX, tells Rolling Stone that “in order to maximize resale value, it is critical that sellers keep products in deadstock or new condition. At StockX, we only accept deadstock products meaning all sneakers, apparel, accessories, collectibles, and electronics must be authentic, new, and unworn.”

“As a general rule, the resale values of coveted deadstock items that trade on StockX tend to appreciate over time,” Cutler continues. “As time goes on and deadstock supply declines, this tends to put upward pressure on resale prices. As such, it is important that collectors and sellers maintain products in deadstock condition so that they’re able to realize these long-term value gains.”

If you’re reselling hypebeast-beloved streetwear and athletic brands such as Supreme, Jordan, and Yeezy as well as in-demand collaborations with musicians like Travis Scott and Justin Bieber, Cutler says that inventory “will typically see high demand and will appreciate over time. The majority of products on our marketplace trade for more than their retail price, and the size of their price premium — that is, the difference between resale and retail price — tends to be a good measure of demand. The higher the price premium, the bigger the hype.”

Where to Sell Your Clothing and Shoes Online

Many prospective online sellers tend to consider StockX vs. eBay, two of the most popular online resale sites. Both platforms allow people to buy and sell high-demand items such as streetwear and sneakers, but they differ in user interface, audience, commission rates, and fees, to name a few. That’s why it’s important to choose the right resale website for selling your clothes and accessories online.

Whether you’re paring down your closet to just the essentials, you need some extra cash, or you’re making way for spring and summer style arrivals, we’ve rounded up the best places online to sell your clothing, footwear, and accessories. Check out our top picks below.

1. StockX

Good for selling: Streetwear and sneakers, celebrity collaborations, and collectibles

Popular brands: A Bathing Ape, Cactus Jack, Fear of God, Supreme

How it works: StockX works as a live marketplace where buyers place a Bid to dictate the maximum amount they’re willing to pay for a product, and sellers list items with an auction-style Ask price or a flat-rate Sell Now price. The platform’s massive database of products make it convenient for sellers to easily list their goods without adding item specifics (such as fabrics and materials, weight, etc.). What’s great about the resale platform is that it offers real-time pricing data and buyers can see the price history of specific items. Sellers also like using StockX because it offers anonymity, and they can sell to buyers in over 200 countries and territories around the world.

Commission and selling fees: Three percent processing fee plus a transaction fee of eight to nine-and-a-half percent, depending on the item’s final sale price.

Getting paid: Once your sold item is successfully verified by StockX’s authentication staff, you can get paid in as soon as 30 minutes if you choose PayPal as your preferred payment method or in a few hours if you choose Venmo. You can receive your payment through bank transfer, which takes one to five business days; or by debit card, which can take a few hours or up to one to three business days.

2. eBay

Good for selling: Vintage and new clothing, sneakers, collectibles, music memorabilia

Popular brands: Jordan, Yeezy, Nike, Adidas, New Balance

How it works: Sellers are responsible for all listing details, including descriptions and photographs. eBay’s listings allow sellers to specify multiple categories, item specifics, condition, and many other details. In an effort to compete with other sneakerhead-beloved resale platforms, the online auction giant also unveiled an authentication partnership with SneakerCon to verify popular items listed at $100 and up. (Read our review about how to buy/sell sneakers on eBay here).

Commission and selling fees: For sellers listing 200 items or less, eBay does not charge an insertion or listing fee. For men’s athletic shoes, there’s no final value fee if the pair sells for $100 or more. For other items that sell, there’s a final value fee of two to 12.85 percent depending on the product’s category.

Getting paid: Some of the most common payment methods include PayPal, credit or debit cards, and Apple and Google Pay. For select categories, eBay also allows online escrow services, checks, money orders, and bank-to-bank transfers.

3. Stadium Goods

Good for selling: New, unused good condition sneakers

Popular brands: Adidas, Jordan, Nike, Yeezy

How it works: Sellers list sneakers that they want to sell via consignment through Stadium Goods’ Seller Portal. After your request is reviewed and approved, you can ship your item directly to Stadium Goods or drop it off at the company’s Market Centers in Chicago and New York for inspection and verification. The bran will store your shoes and sell them on your behalf on its website, retail stores, or other sales channels.

Commission and fees: If your item sells, you’ll earn 80 percent of the list price.

Getting paid: You’ll be notified via email if your item sells, and you can then request a direct deposit payment (which takes three to five business days to process) to your bank account.

4. Etsy

Good for selling: Vintage items (including clothing, accessories, and music memorabilia), handmade goods, and craft supplies

How it works: Sellers are responsible for photographing and listing their items to their shop on Etsy’s marketplace. You’ll also need to include all of the details such as the brand, size, material, condition, and more. Etsy also offers tools to help sellers manage and promote their online businesses, and Etsy lets you take advantage of shipping discounts.

Commission and fees: Listing fee of 20 cents, five percent transaction fee, payment processing fee of three percent plus 25 cents.

Getting paid: Etsy’s secure payment system allows sellers to accept credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, Etsy gift cards, Google Wallet, and PayPal. Payments are deposited directly into your bank account.

5. GOAT

Good for selling: Streetwear and sneakers

Popular brands: Jordan, Nike, Supreme, Off-White, Yeezy

How it works: Prospective sellers need to fill out an application through GOAT’s app. The company is “currently approving sneaker sellers on a rolling basis and a limited number of apparel and accessory sellers.” If you’re approved, you’ll use GOAT’s app to search for your item, enter its condition and price, and upload photos. If your item sells, you’ll receive a pre-paid shipping label and your item will be authenticated before it’s shipped to the seller.

Commission and fees: GOAT’s commission fees range from 9.5 percent to 25 percent, plus a seller fee between $5 to $30, depending on your location and address.

Getting paid: Payments through direct deposit or PayPal are subject to a 2.9 percent cash out fee.

6. Grailed

Popular brands: Nike, Louis Vuitton, Visvim, Levi’s, Raf Simons

Good for selling: Luxury menswear, streetwear, and sneakers

How it works: Sellers list their own items with at least three photos, details, and pricing, and then select categories such as Grailed, Hype, Sartorial, and Core. Grailed’s digital moderators authenticate all items before they hit the marketplace, and the platform will also notify sellers if potential buyers ask questions or submit offers on items. You’ll get paid through PayPal and use the payment platform to print a shipping label.

Commission and fees: Grailed takes a commission fee of nine percent, and sellers are also charged a PayPal payment processing fee of 2.9 percent plus 30 cents for domestic transaction and 4.4 percent plus 30 cents for international transactions.

Getting paid: Once your item sells, you’ll receive payment through PayPal.