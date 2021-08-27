The Entire ‘Harry Potter’ Book Series is Available Free on Kindle If You Sign Up Now

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s not an understatement to say the Harry Potter book series was one of the most successful and influential pop culture phenomena of the past 50 years, inspiring an entire generation of readers.

The franchise has gone on to become a popular movie series, and was adapted into video games, board games, and successful play put on at the West End. It’s great that you can experience Harry Potter in so many ways, but nothing will replace reading the original series.

If you don’t have your original set on hand, don’t worry, it’s easier than ever to read the books digitally.

How to Read Harry Potter on Kindle Unlimited For Free?

The entire Harry Potter book series is available as part of Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited library, a monthly subscription service that gives you access to thousands of books and three magazine subscriptions. You can read these books on a Kindle e-reader or any phone, tablet, or computer with the Kindle app installed.

Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial subscription if you’ve never signed up for Kindle Unlimited before. That gives you one month to make your way through all seven Harry Potter books without spending any money. If you need a little more time, Amazon is currently offering a two-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited for $4.99. This service typically costs $9.99, so you’re getting a 75% discount.

Signing up for Kindle Unlimited is the cheapest way to read all the books in the Harry Potter series.

How to Read Harry Potter Digitally on Kindle

If you prefer to own your books, don’t worry, the entire Harry Potter series is available for Kindle. Amazon has bundled up all seven books for $63, which works out to just $9 per book. Once the books have been added to your Kindle library, you’ll be able to read them as many times as you like on all of your devices.

Buy: Harry Potter: The Complete Collection at $62.99

How to Read Physical Copies of the Harry Potter Books

There’s nothing quite like displaying your favorite books on a shelf, and you can get the entire Harry Potter series in one convenient boxed set. The box contains seven paperback copies of the Harry Potter books, plus a slip case that keeps them from getting bent, creased, or covered in dust. This paperback boxed set costs $50, which works out to around $7 per book.

If you prefer hardcover books, don’t worry, there’s a boxed set that collects all seven Harry Potter books in a cardboard trunk. This limited-edition set costs $135, which ends up being roughly $19 per book. Keep in mind you’re also getting some pretty elaborate packaging.

Buy: Harry Potter Paperback Box Set at $50.14

How To Get the Harry Potter Audiobooks on Audible

If you have nostalgic feelings of being read Harry Potter books as a kid, you can recreate those memories by listening to the audiobook versions of these classics.

All of the Harry Potter books are available on Audible, the world’s largest library of audiobooks. Audible is currently offering a one-month free trial, which allows you to download the book of your choice without putting any money down.

If you cancel your subscription before the month is up, you’ll still have unlimited access to the book you chose. This is an excellent deal, and another way to “read” a Harry Potter book for free. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, Audible offers you two free audiobooks when you sign up for a trial subscription, which is an even better promotion.

Buy: Listen to Harry Potter at Audible