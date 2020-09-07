This Site Used to Print Business Cards; Now They’re Letting You Create Your Own Face Masks

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Wearing face masks and social distancing have become a new normal for many Americans, as more than half of U.S. states have instituted mask mandates and other safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

As the U.S. continues its effort in fighting Covid-19, non-medical masks have also become an opportunity for self-expression. One way to showcase your personality and style is through a custom face mask. While there are a number of sites offering stylish, pre-designed face coverings, the popular online printing company Vistaprint, is now offering an easy way to customize your face masks and even order them in bulk (say, if you want to order masks for your restaurant or small business).

Vistaprint

What’s great about Vistaprint’s non-medical masks is that they’re designed to hold replaceable filters (available separately as 10-packs for $10), and they’re also outfitted with adjustable latex-free ear straps for comfort. The washable masks are made of breathable and moisture-wicking polyester, so they’re comfy to wear. They come in three sizes: kids (7.7 inches by 4.7 inches), adult small (8.8 inches by 5.1 inches), and adult large (9.4 inches by 6.1 inches).

Best known for printing custom business cards, invitations and signage, Vistaprint says its pivot to face masks is part of the company commitment to supporting communities affected by the pandemic. Vistaprint says a portion of sales from mask purchases will go organizations supporting Covid relief.

It’s worth noting that Vistaprint’s masks aren’t designed to function as PPE (personal protective equipment) in medical or surgical settings, so they’re best-suited for everyday errands or public spots like restaurants, stores, and other indoor and outdoor locations.

How to Customize Your Own Face Mask

Whether you’re a small business, a graphic design pro, or just want to personalize your coverings, Vistaprint’s service offers three ways to customize face masks with logos, artwork, and other designs. Here are the options, and how they work:

Get help with your design: You can upload your own logos, art, or photos to Vistaprint, and then specify design details such as the mask color, art placement, and more. Within 24 hours, the company will email you some design options. Just make sure that you own or have the rights to use any images that you upload to avoid potential copyright infringement — logos for popular brands, sports teams, artists, or musicians are among those that might not be okay to use. Another thing to keep in mind is whether your image is high-resolution so it doesn’t appear fuzzy or pixelated.

You can upload your own logos, art, or photos to Vistaprint, and then specify design details such as the mask color, art placement, and more. Within 24 hours, the company will email you some design options. Just make sure that you own or have the rights to use any images that you upload to avoid potential copyright infringement — logos for popular brands, sports teams, artists, or musicians are among those that might not be okay to use. Another thing to keep in mind is whether your image is high-resolution so it doesn’t appear fuzzy or pixelated. Design it yourself: Already know what you want? You can go ahead and upload your logo or other design, then use Vistaprint’s virtual design tool to select your mask’s color, the placement of your art (like an all-over pattern, front and center, or on the left or right sides, to name a few).

Already know what you want? You can go ahead and upload your logo or other design, then use Vistaprint’s virtual design tool to select your mask’s color, the placement of your art (like an all-over pattern, front and center, or on the left or right sides, to name a few). Upload a professional, print-ready file: If you’re already a wiz at Adobe Photoshop or Illustrator, you can download Vistaprint’s design template, create your digital masterpiece, and then upload the full-bleed file

We love that the service offers a cost-efficient way to get matching custom masks for your entire family, group of friends, or employees. Depending on the size of your order, custom masks start at just $13.50 a pop (the more masks you order, the cheaper the price of each unit obviously).

If you’re not quite ready to flex your artistic muscles just yet, not to worry. Vistaprint has plenty of stylish, pre-designed face masks ranging from collaborations from well-known street artists to coverings with election-ready messages. We’ve picked out 10 options from the popular online printing company that you can buy in multiples, or use as inspiration to get your creative juices flowing — check them out below.

1. Vistaprint Windsor Stripes Non-Medical Face Mask

This face mask features windsor stripes in navy, red, light yellow, and forest green — a classic color combination that’ll look great with any Ivy League uniform. You don’t have to be an incoming freshman to sport this pattern; we think it’ll go well with back-to-the-office outfits, too.

Vistaprint

2. Vistaprint Rise Up Non-Medical Face Mask

Encourage your fellow citizens to rock their vote with this non-medical face mask from Vistaprint’s Election collection.

Vistaprint

3. Vistaprint x Jen Stark Drippy Non-Medical Face Mask

Miami-bred, Los Angeles-based artist Jen Stark’s trippy murals have served as a backdrop on countless Instagram selfies, and now you can wear her mesmerizing rainbow designs on your face. It’s part of Vistaprint’s collaboration with a handful of well-known artists, and Stark’s collection also includes an equally eye-popping black and white option.

Vistaprint

4. Vistaprint x Futura Laboratories Forest: Mixed White Non-Medical Face Mask

Legendary New York graffiti artist Leonard McGurr — a.k.a. FUTURA2000 or simply Futura — lent his recently-revived label Futura Laboratories’s aesthetic to Vistaprint to help support Free Arts NYC. His six-piece collection includes designs such as an all-over logo print, an atomic illustration, and kaleidoscope-like graphics, and proceeds will go to the nonprofit’s art and mentoring programs for underserved youth.

Vistaprint

5. Vistaprint Daisy Non-Medical Face Mask

Flower power meets fashion with this charming daisy printed face mask. This non-medical face covering features the dainty white and yellow flowers on a black background, and we think it’s perfect for year-round wear.

Vistaprint

6. Vistaprint x Geoff McFetridge From a Distance Non-Medical Face Mask

L.A.-based artist Geoff McFetridge’s playful illustrations of people doing everyday things (working, playing, sitting, hiking) get a cool mask of their own. You can get this particular print in blue, and the graphic designer’s Vistaprint range also includes an illustration of intertwined hands in three colorways.

Vistaprint

7. Vistaprint Snakeskin Non-Medical Face Mask

Clearly, no rattlesnakes (or glam rock pants) were harmed in the making of this snakeskin printed face mask. The reptilian pattern tends to resurface on the runways every so often, and this year is no different.

Vistaprint

8. Vistaprint x Parra The Birds Non-Medical Face Mask

Wear your pride on more than just your sleeve with this colorful face mask by Dutch artist Parra (né Pieter Janssen), who has previously teamed with Nike and streetwear heroes, The Hundreds. He got his start dreaming up posters and flyers for Amsterdam music venues, and his signature post-pop aesthetic and surreal creatures are translated here as minimalist birds flying across a rainbow.

Vistaprint

9. Vistaprint Checkered Non-Medical Face Mask

Ska superfans, unite. Whether you’ve got the Specials on repeat or you simply dig the checkerboard print, this black-and-white face mask pairs perfectly with your matching Vans slip-ons and a denim jacket.

Vistaprint

10. Vistaprint Green Bandana Non-Medical Face Mask

Whether you’re channeling festival fashion or Americana vibes, this paisley-print reusable face mask offers that classic bandana look. It’s also available in other colors of the rainbow if green isn’t your favorite hue.