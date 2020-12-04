eBay Cracks Down on Sneaker Counterfeits With “Authenticity Guarantee” Program

Sneakerheads worried about scammers or counterfeits can rest easy, eBay has just announced Authenticity Guarantee, a new program providing free professional authentication and secure delivery.

With the new program, each pair undergoes a multi-point inspection from a team of “qualified, professional authenticators” from Sneaker Con. This authentication team inspects both the shoes and box to verify their legitimacy and condition. The process includes checking the physical condition of every part of the sneaker, from its structure and materials to tags and logos.

Each pair that passes inspection receives an NFC (near-field communication) enabled tag that is securely attached to the sneaker. If you hold your phone near the tag, you’ll get a full authenticity report providing details of your shoes. The verification process will take place within two days of the shoes reaching Sneaker Con, and eBay will cover the cost of three-day shipping to you. If shoes fail inspection, they’ll be sent back to the seller.

eBay

This program is currently only available for new condition Jordan and Yeezy branded sneakers that cost $200 or more, with plans to expand to all new and used collectible sneakers $100+ by early 2021. You’ll see an Authenticity Guarantee badge on any shoes that qualify for this service. The company’s crackdown on fraud is laudable,limited runs of sneakers can sell out in minutes, which has led to a huge market of knockoffs as sellers try to capitalize on the demand.

As the original sneaker marketplace eBay is uniquely positioned to launch this extensive program. It’s always been a trusted source for shoes, but eBay’s “Authenticity Guarantee” adds some extra peace of mind. If you want to make a return (each individual seller has the option to offer this or not), your shoes will be sent back through eBay’s authentication process to verify their condition.

Sneaker authentication is free for a limited time, but eBay’s commitment to this initiative signifies the online marketplace is taking a serious, long term approach to improving its sneaker offerings.

If you want to get your hands on a new pair of Yeezys or Jordans, but don’t want the risk of getting ripped off, check out eBay’s Authenticity Guarantee. You’ll get exactly what you’re looking for without having to worry.