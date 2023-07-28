Here’s Where to Score College Football Tickets Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: We recommend cross-checking Vivid Seats, Ticketmaster, StubHub, and SeatGeek to find the best prices on college tickets this year.

Buy College Football Tickets Vivid Seats

College football season is fast approaching, with Week 0 kicking off the season on Saturday, Aug. 26. If you’re considering seeing a game in person this fall, we recommend acting now: College football tickets are already on sale, and you can even score some great deals on tickets (if you know where to look).

Below is a quick guide on how to buy NCAA college football tickets online, including the best places to buy cheap tickets online.

Where to Buy NCAA College Football Tickets 2023

When buying college football tickets online, we suggest going through a reliable resale site, as these will sometimes have deals and discounts available. below are some trustworthy ticketing sites that we use for sports and concerts, plus any deals they’re running right now. Once you’ve decided on a game, be sure to cross-check prices as they can vary considerably between sites.

1. Buy College Football Tickets on Vivid Seats

One of our favorite ticketing sites is Vivid Seats, which we find often has some of the best prices on tickets to sports games and other events. You can easily look up college football tickets for any team or championship on Vivid Seats’ dedicated landing page here. When checking out, be sure to use our exclusive Rolling Stone promo code, RS2023, to save $20 off any order of $200 or more. Vivid Seats also has a rewards program that lets you buy 10 tickets and get the 11th ticket free.

2. Buy College Football Tickets on Ticketmaster

If you’re looking to buy college football tickets right when they go on sale, head to Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster doesn’t typically offer as many promos and discounts as resale sites, so you will have to pay full price most of the time.

3. Buy College Football Tickets on StubHub

Another good place to buy college football tickets is StubHub — a resale site similar to Vivid Seats. StubHub conveniently shows how many tickets are available for each game, letting you know how fast you need to buy when securing tickets.

4. Buy College Football Tickets on SeatGeek

SeatGeek has a ton of options for buying college football tickets online, and their NCAA ticket landing page has a handy list of popular teams and games if you want to find the most-hyped events. You can also use code TAKE5 for a $5 discount, which isn’t much, but still a deal on college football tickets nonetheless.

How Much Are 2023 College Football Tickets?

The price of college football tickets varies drastically depending on which team you’re looking to see. According to TicketIQ, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia, and Alabama are some of the most expensive college football teams to see in person with an average resale ticket price of over $300.

Of course, rivalry games and games closer to the playoffs will be more expensive. January’s CFP National Championship game at SoFi Stadium, for example, saw eye-popping prices with the average ticket price posted at $1,427, according to SI Tickets.

When Do College Football Tickets Go On Sale?

Many college football tickets are already on sale, and more are going live very soon. Check when college football tickets will be available on Ticketmaster here.