How to Get Tickets to Drake’s 2023 Tour, ‘It’s All a Blur’

Drake is taking to the stage.

The rapper has just announced the It’s All a Blur tour with fellow megastar and frequent collaborator 21 Savage. Spanning arenas in the United States and Canada, the 28-date tour will kick off on June 16 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, and wrap up on Sep. 5 with a show at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

This will be Drizzy’s first tour in five years, with his last stretch of shows being “Aubrey & the Three Migos” back in 2018. Since then, Drake has released three studio albums — Certified Lover Boy, Her Loss with 21 Savage, and Honestly, Nevermind — as well as the mixtapes Care Package and Dark Lane Demo Tapes.

Before his It’s All a Blur tour, Drake is set to headline J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival on April 2. Pick up tickets to the 2023 Dreamville festival here.

Looking to catch the 6 God live during his It’s All a Blur tour? Here’s how to buy Drake tickets online ahead of the tour.

Where to Buy Drake Tickets Online

It’s All a Blur tour tickets are going on sale in three waves over the next couple of days, including a Cash App presale on March 15 and a Sprite presale on March 16 before the general sale starts on March 17.

How to Get Drake Cash App Presale Tickets

To buy Drake tickets during the Cash App presale, you’ll need to have a Cash Card and use it to purchase the tickets online — get a Cash Card here. Your Cash Card number will be your code to purchase tickets. Tickets are available starting at 12 p.m. on March 15, and will cost $69.50 plus taxes and fees. Head to cash.app/drake-presale for more details on how to buy Drake tickets online through the Cash App presale.

Buy Drake Presale Tickets Cash App

How to Get Drake Sprite Presale Tickets

Another way to buy Drake tour tickets early is through the Sprite presale, which starts at noon on March 16 and ends at 10 p.m. the same day. Go to Sprite.com then to get a code, which you can use to buy Drake presale tickets online.

How to Get Drake Tickets (General Sale)

After the two presales are over, Drake tickets will go on sale to everyone at drakerelated.com. Head there on March 17 to purchase tickets.

After that, your best bet is to check out a site like Vivid Seats, which often has decent tickets available to most shows. Bonus: use our promo code RS2023 to take $20 off your order at VividSeats.com.

When Is Drake’s Tour? 2023 Dates

Drake’s It’s All a Blur tour is scheduled to run for a little less than four months, starting June 16 and running until Sep 5. Below is a full list of Drake’s tour dates for 2023, including the venue for each date.

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA @State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena