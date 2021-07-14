RS Recommends: Your Essential Guide to Buying Broadway Tickets Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s official: the Great White Way is back in business. Blockbuster musicals, plays, and other live shows have returned to Broadway in New York City after shuttering their doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even under normal circumstances, if you’re not from town (or if you’re a New Yorker that normally avoids the theatre district like the plague), securing those coveted seats can be a confusing process. But with a little planning in advance, it’s actually easier than ever to buy Broadway tickets to some of the most successful shows — like Hamilton, Wicked, and Dear Evan Hansen, to name a few, all of which have announced that they’ll be resuming live performances starting Tuesday, September 14th, the day New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is allowing theaters to reopen.

Tickets for these shows and popular crowd-pleasers like Chicago, Tina — The Tina Turner Musical, and Jagged Little Pill (a musical inspired by the acclaimed Alanis Morissette album) have already been on sale since early May, but there’s still ways you can buy Broadway tickets online. Other shows reopening soon include Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations which resumes on October 6th, and Moulin Rouge!: the Musical which resumes on September 24th.

Even shows and musicals like Mrs. Doubtfire, Company, Six, and MJ: The Musical whose openings were postponed because of the pandemic have received the green light to start opening up their ticket booths. But if you don’t want to wait online for hours at the crack of dawn to secure tickets at the box office, wait on hold while calling a ticket service, or pay a million extra fees, we’ve got the best tips on how to find great tickets from the comfort of your own home.

How to Buy Broadway Tickets

Don’t panic if you think you have to physically be in the Big Apple to order tickets, because you don’t. There are still a couple things to keep in mind when researching the availability and pricing for the shows you want to go to, so keep these in mind before showtime.

For a complete list of current and upcoming Broadway shows, we recommend checking out Broadway.org first, which is the Broadway League’s official online site for all the theatre information you’ll need. This will give you a good idea of which shows are open, as well as a theatre district map, and details about the shows.

While it may seem old school, you can always call up ticket venders on the phone like Telecharge and even Ticketmaster, if at the very least to check show dates, times, and what price point different seats are going for. And if you crave an adrenaline rush, or if you’re only a few subway stops away, buying tickets in person from the theater’s box office lets you select the performance date and time you want to see, often without additional handling feels. That being said, most box offices are only open between 12pm and curtain call for the show at the theatre, so it’ll be a bit of a mad dash.

What’s the Best Way to Buy Broadway Tickets Online?

There are few primary online ticket vendors used by Broadway theaters, including Telecharge, TodayTix, Ticketmaster, and VividSeats. In general, ticket prices will range anywhere from $20-$200+ dollars (although the higher end skews almost exclusively Hamilton), depending on where you’re sitting, performance dates, and times. Expect to pay a premium for ticket prices on high-capacity days, like weekend evenings, and for seats in the floor and lower-level mezzanine sections.

Buy: Discounted Broadway Tickets at Vivid Seats

You can always check online for discounted Broadway tickets, including group discounts, student, standing room, and rush tickets, which most theaters offer frequently. Though, in this case, you’ll probably have less wiggle room in terms of dates, what time you can see the show at and what seat you end up in (probably the upper-mezzanine, if we’re being honest).

Buying and reserving tickets online is still one of the easiest ways to see a Broadway show without the hassle or extra steps of the box office. With a few clicks and taps, you can just show up to the theatre at show time.

So you’re all geared up to buy tickets — but what’s even playing? Here’s a list of some of our favorite returning Broadway shows, and how you can snag some seats online in just a few minutes. Bookmark this page as we update it with the latest Broadway productions to return to the stage.

Hamilton

Inspired by the book Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow, Hamilton opened on Broadway in 2015, with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and has since gone on to win 11 Tony Awards and garner a special filmed version of the original cast performance, now streaming on Disney+. Scoring elusive seats to this show has been no easy feat, but you can currently buy Hamilton tickets online for performances starting September 14th.

Before you head to the theater, you can jam out to the Grammy Award-winning soundtrack too. You can get the Hamilton soundtrack online here.

Wicked

Taking place before Dorothy, and her little dog Toto, Wicked dives into the untold story of the witches of Oz, with performances resuming September 14th. It won’t take any spells for you to check out tickets, available online now.

Want to experience the magic before showtime? Get the Wicked soundtrack here.

Aladdin

The musical adaptation of the popular Disney animated movie resumes performances at Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theater on September 28th. Visit VividSeats to check out available tickets.

Even though you could pop in the original Disney movie, or stream the live-action adaption to hear iconic songs like “Friend Like Me”, you can always get the original soundtrack here.

Chicago

Premiering on September 14th, there’s never a better time to see one of the longest-running American musicals in Broadway history. Chicago tickets (the jazz-era musical, not the band) are currently on sale through February 6th, including weekends.

No matter what your verdict on the show is, you can always listen to the soundtrack here.

Dear Evan Hansen

Soon to be a feature film starring original cast member Ben Platt, this musical about a young man with anxiety who finds himself caught in a lie about being friends with his fellow student who died by suicide won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2016. Before its return to the Music Box Theatre, on December 11th, you can get your Dear Evan Hansen tickets online.

You can hear classics like “Waving Through A Window” on the soundtrack before you see the show (or the film), online here.

Jagged Little Pill

Inspired by Alanis Morissette’s iconic 1995 album of the same name, tickets for this rock musical are currently on sale through the end of the year, though it officially returns to Broadway on October 21st.

While we can’t stop listening to the original album, the new renditions of familiar songs are worth the listen too, available on the Jagged Little Pill soundtrack here.

Tina — The Tina Turner Musical



Based on the Queen of Rock and Roll herself, this autobiographical musical charts the icon’s life from childhood through her Eighties comeback. Reopening again October 8th, you can check out tickets online now.

Turner has too many hits to even name, but you can listen to a selection of them on the original cast soundtrack online.