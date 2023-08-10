Where to Find 50 Cent Final Lap Tour Tickets Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been 20 years since 50 Cent dropped his landmark breakthrough album Get Rich or Die Tryin.’ To mark the occasion, the Queens rapper is traveling the world on his Final Lap Tour 2023, which also sees Busta Rhymes and Jeremih opening for 50 on all of the tour’s North American dates.

50 Cent’s Final Lap tour started back in July and goes until Sept. 17 before taking off to Europe. If you’re looking to see 50 Cent live before his tour ends, check out our quick guide below, including details on where to buy 50 Cent tour tickets online and what to know about his show.

How to Get 50 Cent Tour Tickets

Tickets for 50 Cent’s Final Lap tour first went on sale through Ticketmaster, where you can still buy fresh tickets to some shows.

However, many of 50 Cent’s tour stops are already sold out, so you’ll want to check resale sites like Vivid Seats, StubHub, and SeatGeek to find the best prices for 50 Cent tickets.

All of these resale platforms guarantee authentic, verified tickets that will be delivered before the show. In some cases, resale tickets are also cheaper, so be sure to cross-check prices when buying tickets to one of 50's shows.

50 Cent Final Lap Tour: Guest Performers, What to Expect

As expected from one of the best-selling rappers of all time, 50 has been bringing out some surprise guests at various shows. Editor’s picks

All of his tour dates in North America are being opened by Busta Rhymes and Jeremih, but attendees at different shows have also been treated to performances from other artists. During the tour’s opening night, Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda took to the stage, and, at a show in Brooklyn, Fif brought out J. Cole, Jadakiss, Flo-Rida, and a few other big names.

In other words, don’t be surprised if your tickets get you more A-list talent than 50 alone.

When Is 50 Cent’s Tour? Final Lap Tour Dates

50 Cent kicked off his Final Lap tour back in July, and he’s putting on shows in North America until Sept. 17’s Detroit stop. Here’s the full list of Final Lap 2023 tour dates:

July 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

July 23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

July 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL

July 27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 2 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Aug. 3 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 5 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 6 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 8 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Aug. 11 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 16 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Aug. 24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Aug. 25 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 31 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 6 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sept. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Sept. 10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Sept. 13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Sept. 15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 17 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre