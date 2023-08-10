×
get tickets or die tryin

Where to Find 50 Cent Final Lap Tour Tickets Online

Here’s how to score tickets to 50 Cent’s much-hyped Final Lap tour, which also features Busta Rhymes and Jeremih
how to buy 50 cent tickets online
(L-R) 50 Cent and J. Cole perform onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center on August 09, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been 20 years since 50 Cent dropped his landmark breakthrough album Get Rich or Die Tryin.’ To mark the occasion, the Queens rapper is traveling the world on his Final Lap Tour 2023, which also sees Busta Rhymes and Jeremih opening for 50 on all of the tour’s North American dates.

50 Cent’s Final Lap tour started back in July and goes until Sept. 17 before taking off to Europe. If you’re looking to see 50 Cent live before his tour ends, check out our quick guide below, including details on where to buy 50 Cent tour tickets online and what to know about his show.

How to Get 50 Cent Tour Tickets

Tickets for 50 Cent’s Final Lap tour first went on sale through Ticketmaster, where you can still buy fresh tickets to some shows.

Buy 50 Cent Tickets Ticketmaster

However, many of 50 Cent’s tour stops are already sold out, so you’ll want to check resale sites like Vivid Seats, StubHub, and SeatGeek to find the best prices for 50 Cent tickets.

Bonus: Use our exclusive Rolling Stone promo code RS2023 at checkout to get $20 off $200+ orders on the Vivid Seats app.

All of these resale platforms guarantee authentic, verified tickets that will be delivered before the show. In some cases, resale tickets are also cheaper, so be sure to cross-check prices when buying tickets to one of 50’s shows.

50 Cent Final Lap Tour: Guest Performers, What to Expect

As expected from one of the best-selling rappers of all time, 50 has been bringing out some surprise guests at various shows.

All of his tour dates in North America are being opened by Busta Rhymes and Jeremih, but attendees at different shows have also been treated to performances from other artists. During the tour’s opening night, Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda took to the stage, and, at a show in Brooklyn, Fif brought out J. Cole, Jadakiss, Flo-Rida, and a few other big names.

In other words, don’t be surprised if your tickets get you more A-list talent than 50 alone.

When Is 50 Cent’s Tour? Final Lap Tour Dates

50 Cent kicked off his Final Lap tour back in July, and he’s putting on shows in North America until Sept. 17’s Detroit stop. Here’s the full list of Final Lap 2023 tour dates:

July 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
July 23 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
July 25 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL
July 27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 2 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Aug. 3 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 5 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 6 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 8 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 9 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Aug. 11 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 12 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug. 13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 16 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 17 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Aug. 24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Aug. 25 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 31 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 6 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sept. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 8 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Sept. 10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept. 11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Sept. 13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
Sept. 15 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept. 17 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

