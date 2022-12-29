Capture the Bag: 5 Ways to Avoid Lost Luggage (and What to Do If You Can’t Find Your Stuff)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Forget horror movies and insomnia, few things make me more anxious and stressed out these days than traveling to the airport. From long wait times to cancelled flights, a “quick trip abroad” can sometimes turn into an hours-long ordeal… even before boarding the plane.

The latest tales of travel woe have come from people at baggage claim, with passengers reporting long lineups, missing luggage and a “free-for-all” nightmare.

Of course, the busy holiday travel season and a “once in a generation” winter storm haven’t helped matters, but don’t expect things to get significantly better anytime soon.

According to SITA, a company that offers tracking services for the global aviation industry, the airline industry is still in its post-pandemic “recovery period,” and “doing more with less.” What that means: “Airlines, ground handlers, and airports have downsized to maintain visibility during the pandemic, which has impacted resources and expertise dedicated to baggage management.”

Fortunately, there are a few things you can do to avoid losing your bag at the airport and to ensure that your belongings — like you — arrive at your destination safe and sound.

How to Avoid Lost Luggage

Want to make track your bags to make sure they arrive to their final destination? Here’s how to keep tabs on your stuff during travel, and avoid losing your bags once they arrive at baggage claim.

1. Apple AirTags

One of the best ways to keep tabs on your stuff is with a tracker, like the Apple AirTags. Tuck one of these coin-sized devices inside your bag or suitcase, then keep track of its journey through Apple’s Find My app feature. What we like: you can put your AirTag into “Lost Mode” and set an alert to be automatically notified when the tag (and hopefully your bag) is detected in the Find My network.

Buy Apple AirTag 4 Pack $89.82

2. Suitcase Covers

Suitcase covers are a surefire way to quickly identify your bags at baggage claim (it seems obvious but make sure to head straight to baggage claim after your flight, before too many people start herding around the conveyor belt).

The stretchy spandex material of these suitcase covers easily over most suitcases (choose from multiple sizes online) and serves as an extra layer of protection against dirt and scratches too.

The best suitcase covers give you a fun way to personalize your travel gear too, with a ton of colors, patterns and illustrations available online. Never mix up or lose your bag again.

Buy Explore Land Travel Luggage Cover… $15.99

3. Bright-Colored Luggage Tags

Most people tie on a luggage tag to their suitcases these days, but a basic luggage tag almost defeats the purpose of ID-ing your stuff, especially if it’s affixed to a basic suitcase. That’s why we love these brightly-colored luggage tags, which are instantly identifiable — even from a distance.

These tags are made from a super durable PVC material and sold as an eight-pack — great for traveling with a tour group or family. The tags include a card inside where you can write down all your contact info (make sure to include a phone number and email!) so that you’ll be notified when your bags turn up.

Buy 8 Packs Colorful Flexible Travel… $9.99

4. Luggage Straps

Another way to easily find your bag at the airport? Use a brightly-colored luggage strap, which pulls double duty (no pun intended) to keep your bag secure. This set comes with four adjustable suitcase straps. Our suggestion: cross two straps together like the image below, for extra security and another way to keep your bag distinct.

Buy Darller 4 PCS 74″x2″Luggage Straps… $12.99

5. Under-Seat Carry On

Of course, the best way to avoid losing your checked luggage is to not check in a bag at all. While there are some great carry-on bag options out there, we like the DELSEY Paris Chatelet 2.0, a roller bag that can actually fit under the seat in front of you.

In other words: you don’t have to pay for a checked bag and risk losing it — and you don’t have to stress about fighting for overhead bin space either.

Buy DELSEY Paris Chatelet 2.0 Softside… $289.99

What To Do If You Lose Your Bags at the Airport?

Already lost your luggage? If you can’t find your bags at the airport, the first thing you should do is speak to an airline representative at the baggage claim counter. If your bag was tagged properly, an airline rep can at least look in their system to see where your luggage may be (I.e. at another airport or at a different baggage claim location).

How to File a Claim for Lost Luggage

If they can't find your bag, you are entitled to file a claim. According to the Department of Transportation, "the airline is responsible for compensating you for your bags' contents" if your baggage is lost. "Airlines are also required to refund any fees you paid the airline to transport the bag that was lost," per the DOT site.

Keep in mind, airlines may have different interpretations of when a bag is “officially lost.” The DOT says most airlines will declare a bag lost between five and fourteen days after the flight has landed.

You have seven days to file a claim for lost baggage. Your request can be expedited if you have receipts for your bag and/or the contents inside, so we recommend saving your receipts or having a picture of them on your phone for easy access.

Note: you can file a claim with the airline even for delayed baggage — I’ve had friends who were given a per diem to pick up essentials like toiletries and a basic set of clothes while they were waiting for their lost luggage abroad. The monetary compensation will depend on what exactly was delayed and how long you’ve been without your bags.

Do Credit Card Companies Cover Lost Luggage?

Some credit cards will cover lost baggage too. American Express is one of our favorite credit cards for travel, thanks to Amex’s comprehensive travel benefits. An Amex Platinum Card holder, for example, can get up to $3000 back for replacement baggage “in the event of baggage damage or baggage loss.”

Amex members can also get up to $1000 back for the loss of “high risk” items like cameras, jewelry, laptops and other electronic devices. You can find out more on the American Express Travel website.

Buy American Express Platinum Card

Some travelers also like booking their flights on sites like Expedia.com, and not just for the discount airfare. Expedia’s trip insurance policy often covers “delays, loss, theft or damage to one’s baggage and personal belongings.” Like all policies, you’ll want to read the fine print to see if your flight booking qualifies.

Buy Expedia Airfare Deals

It seems obvious to say, but you’ll also want to book a direct flight as often as you can. A direct flight eliminates the need to transfer bags, thereby minimizing the chances of your bag being lost or left behind.