The Hottest Swimwear Trends Worth Wearing This Year, According to a Stylist

Memorial Day marks the official return of beach season and, more importantly, the return of your summer uniform: a swimsuit. Thankfully, brands like Isa Boulder, Miaou, Vivienne Westwood, and Monday Swimwear are making a splash with bold designs and fun silhouettes, offering plenty of options to choose from.

We asked New York City-based fashion stylist Michaela Snavely to help us wade through the water (pun intended) of online retailers and identify the best swimwear trends for 2023. Here’s the forecast: Brace yourself for metallics, Barbiecore, scuba suits, and lots of cheek.

What Are the Best Swimsuit Trends for 2023?

Below, you’ll find the best ‘suits to shop ahead of your next beach day including Snavely’s recs and some of our own. Go bold with abstract prints and rose-adorned shoulders, or opt for lots of layers and crochet sets to pretend you’re at the beach — even if you’re stuck in New York City humidity. (And hey, while you’re at it, check out the hottest sunglasses trends to rock with your new suit this summer.)

Metallics

Calzedonia

Metallics were spotted in Chanel’s Resort 2024 collection and, according to Snavely, we can anticipate that “metallics are here to make us rethink our swim fabrication.”

Calzedonia Swimsuit, $60

Isa Boulder Swimsuit, $93

Isa Boulder Bikini Bottoms, $75

Barbiecore

Frankies Bikinis

“In anticipation of the new Barbie movie premiering this summer, we are seeing a large influence of Barbiecore styles hitting the runway,” Snavely tells Rolling Stone. This comes as no surprise considering Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace debuted a new co-designed collection for Versace, dubbed “La Vacanza.”

Frankies Bikinis, $195

Same Los Angeles, $157

Swimsuits for All, $84

Micro Bikini Tops + Cheeky Bottoms

Target

"The biggest trend we will see this season will be the barely-there bikini. Reminiscing on Karl Lagerfeld's infamous micro bikini for Chanel's 1996 spring collection — today, brands like Skims, Inamorata, and Dsquared are creating their own version," Snavely says. The same can be said for bottoms: Anticipate lots of thong, string, and cheeky cuts.

Monday Swimwear, $82

Wild Fable Swimsuit, $14

Superdown Bikini Top, $48

Londre, $81

Not-So-Typical Prints

MONDAY SWIMWEAR

Abstract prints aren’t exactly reinventing the wheel when it comes to swimwear, but this season is different according to Snavely: “Sure, we’ve seen our fair share of prints and polka dot bikinis, but I can guarantee you haven’t seen these before.”

Monday Swimwear, $92

Vivienne Westwood Bikini, $281

Miaou Bikini, $85

Montce One-Piece Suit, $198

Scuba

Skims

Snavely's No. 1 pick is a sleeved scuba swimsuit. "I was immediately influenced to find something similar after catching a glimpse of Hailey Bieber in her new Rhode campaign sporting a citrus-colored half-zip." And Snavely's take on sourcing the right scuba swimsuit? "I recommend searching your favorite nostalgic brands, like Roxy or Billabong, on Poshmark or Depop for a rare one-of-a-kind find."

Staud Amalia Suit, $275

Alo Supernova Bodysuit, $98

Skims One Piece, $94

Good American Compression Long Sleeve Swimsuit, $116.10

Layers and Sets

Solid & Striped

“I can’t say that many swimwear looks inspire me the same way as a street style look of, for example, someone walking the streets of Soho would,” Snavely says. Basically, you don’t need to be at the beach to rock resortwear: Crochet skirts and coverup shrugs are perfect for “layering your actual bikini or trying to make a swimwear look work for New York concrete heat.”

Akoia SSENSE Exclusive Black Pasir Cover Up, $75

Akoia SSENSE Exclusive Black Pasir Cover Up, $75

Tropic of C Shrug, $125

Solid & Striped Sequin Dress, $248

