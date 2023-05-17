The Hottest Sunglasses Trends to Rock This Year, According to a Stylist

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

From the runway to your feed, there’s no shortage of sunglasses trends to sift through right now worn by tastemakers and celebs alike. The good news: You can finally stop scrolling — the coolest new sunglasses of 2023 are here (and easy to find online), thanks to designer brands like Miu Miu, Loewe, Acne Studios, and Celine, to name a few.

With summer quickly approaching, we went to the experts to ask about the hottest sunglasses trends to watch out for this year. The forecast: Looks like your sunnies are about to get a lot more fun.

“We are emerging out of the TikTok gas station/drugstore thin, wraparound mirrored lenses trend (powered by Balenciaga, Y2K style, Kim Kardashian) and into oversized metal frames and acetate styles (think: Miu Miu, Acne Studios, Loewe, Gucci, Chanel),” says New York City-based fashion stylist Michaela Snavely.

If you’re not ready to try something new with your eyewear this season, don’t worry — classic, timeless shades will also have their moment this year. “A new trend for old, rich style, recently debuted by Sofia Richie in the wake of her wedding, shows us we don’t need all the frills and attention-seeking eyewear. Complementary eyewear in more simple styles that accent your look and not make a statement will start resurfacing.” Put another way, “quiet luxury” is here to stay.

But when it comes to shopping for a new pair of shades, a good rule of thumb is to go with your gut.

Snavely explains that, when shopping for clients, she picks “several glasses that I think would fit their face shape best, sometimes ignoring what is in trend, because I do feel that sunglasses are so personal to your shape of face. Therefore, I always like to promote trial and error with shapes and styles while staying true to the direction of the look whether it is a statement piece or a complementary accent.”

In other words, whether they’re trendy or classic, pricy or budget-friendly — if you wanna wear them and like how they fit, you can’t go wrong. Editor’s picks

Now, here are a few of the most stylish Snavely-approved shades to consider from the hottest brands from Miu Miu, Loewe, and more (plus a few of our own favorite picks). But before you add all of ’em to your cart, keep Snavely’s advice in mind about what’s hot — and what’s not — below.

2023 Sunglasses Trends to Watch, According to a Stylist

“Final thoughts: RIP to Y2K, Balenciaga, and Bottega — hello to oversized, Art Deco/retro styles with contemporary design. Metal frames add a sleek and contemporary touch, while acetate styles provide a range of color options and patterns.”

Oversized

Retro-Meets-Modern Styles

Metal Frames

Colorful + Acetate Frames

Timeless & Simple

Hop in, we’ve got some shopping to do.

1. Miu Miu Butterfly Frame Sunglasses

From the Met Gala to the runway, Miu Miu is having a damn good year. Sure, you might not be a celeb (yet), but take it from Snavely and throw on these oversized, metal butterfly glasses.

Buy Miu Miu Sunglasses at $621

2. Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza D-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

Mr Porter

Let’s call it: It’s about to be a hot Loewe summer. Say hello to the collab shades of the season. “For the risk-taking consumer: We will be seeing everything from Loewe’s inflated frames in bright fun colors (already seeing several dupes) to Paula’s Ibiza D-Frame reflective acetate style recently sported by Karol G for Paula’s Ibiza’s newest campaign,” Snavely tells Rolling Stone. “I am calling it that Paula’s Ibiza wave mask sunnies will be the glasses of the summer.”

Buy Loewe Sunglasses at $520 Trending Professor Flunks All His Students After ChatGPT Falsely Claims It Wrote Their Papers Cannes Gave Johnny Depp a Comeback Shot. Then Came the Press Conference ‘Do Everything I Say’: 10 Women Claim Comedian Chris D’Elia Preyed on Them Taylor Lautner Is 'Praying' For John Mayer Ahead of Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' Re-Release Related

3. Loewe 55MM Inflated Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Saks Fifth Avenue

We’ve seen the future of sunnies, and it’s allllll yellow. Snavely’s second Loewe pick, these shades feature a bold, colorful style and playful cat-eye silhouette. Best of all, they’re only $360.

Buy Loewe Cat-Eye Sunglasses at $360

4. Acne Studios Frame Sunglasses

Acne Studios

According to Snavely, designer label Acne Studios “is subtly pioneering eyewear each season as the most casual yet powerful/impactful accessory,” adding that the brand “just sent 20 out of 51 looks down the runway adorned in the coolest, always fresh and complimentary eyewear for their Fall 2023 RTW collection.” [Adds to cart.]

Buy Acne Studios Sunglasses at $390

5. Celine Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Net-a-Porter

When in doubt, wear these Celine cat-eye sunnies — a timeless look and simple shape from a brand with a rock & roll spirit.

Buy Celine Sunglasses at $420

6. Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses

Ray-Ban

Because everyone needs a reliable pair of Ray-Bans on hand. Built for the beach, summer music fests, and your commute, they don’t call them a classic for nothing. (Bonus: We love that they’re under $170 online).

Buy Ray-Ban Sunglasses at $163