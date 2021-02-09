This Site Will Help Pay For Your Next Vacation If You Trash Talk Your Ex Before Valentine’s Day

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and Hotels.com has found a fun way to celebrate. The travel site, which has issued updated COVID-19 guidelines to ensure a safe stay if you’re planning a socially-distanced weekend trip, is running a “Put Your Ex Where They Belong On V-Day” contest.

To enter, you’ll need to fill in some basic personal information, explain why your ex was trash, and describe your dream hotel stay. If you’re one of the 15 winners, you’ll receive a $300 Hotels.com gift card, which you can use for a Valentine’s Day getaway. Your ex gets sent to a (virtual) dumpster, while you get the chance to stay at a nice hotel or resort. It’s a win-win.

If you don’t feel like traveling right now, don’t worry, Hotels.com hasn’t listed an expiration date on its gift card. You could win the contest and book your trip whenever you have the time, or pick the ideal vacation — no pressure.

Hotels.com is accepting submissions until February 12 at 8 a.m. ET, and winners will be announced at 5 p.m. ET that same day. Winners will be e-mailed a code shortly after they’ve been chosen.

If you do choose to use your gift card for a Valentine’s Day weekend stay, Hotels.com recommends choosing a place with a free cancellation policy for the most flexibility. The site shows travel restrictions that may impact your trip on every hotel’s page, and provides a link to the state’s COVID-19 guidelines if applicable.

Be mindful that Hotels.com is a booking site, and you should double-check a hotel’s official website if you’d like even more in-depth information about its particular protocols before booking.

Badmouthing your worst ex to your friends or partner is a popular Valentine’s Day tradition, but Hotels.com’s contest can help replace some of your bad memories with better ones.