Happy Hour Must-Haves: The Home Bar Essentials to Make Hosting Any Party a Breeze

Whether you’re someone who frequently hosts dinner parties, or you just enjoy a cocktail after a long day at work, having an at-home bar setup can be a total gamechanger. Here’s what you need to know about building a home bar — and the accessories that are essential for any happy hour.

There’s nothing better than curling up with your favorite drink while catching up on the latest episode of your favorite show, or being able to host friends and family with a well-stocked liquor cabinet. No need to worry about navigating the sea of bargoers on your way to the bathroom, or having to pretend that you heard what your friend said because the music is too loud and you’ve already asked them to repeat themselves for the umpteenth time; it’s your house, and you make the rules.

The thought of setting up your own bar at home may seem daunting at first, between the work involved with setting everything up and then stocking it with all of the essentials, such as your favorite mixers and spirits. However, depending on how frequently you go out and if you have a penchant for top shelf liquor, drinking out can add up over time and put unnecessary strain on your wallet. By making the investment upfront you can unleash your inner bartender, not to mention you can continue to add to your home bar over time whether you add more accessories or decide to change the overall design.

When you’re ready to build your home bar, you’ll need a basic set of glasses, a shaker, a bottle opener and corkscrew, a cutting board, and storage.

Once you’ve designated an appropriate area in your living space and picked out your spirits, mixers, and garnishes for your menu of choice, here’s what else you’ll need to get started.

The Best Home Bar Accessories

LEMONSODA Premium Highball Glass Set

Amazon

Chances are you already have glassware on hand, but it’s good to have designated glasses that are just for your bar to keep you from running back to the kitchen. While there are plenty of options to choose from, we recommend getting something versatile to get started. Not only will this allow you to accommodate a variety of beverages, but you can hold yourself and potential guests over as you continue to add to your collection. This highball glass set features a set of six 12-ounce glasses that are ideal for tall, stiff drinks with a lot of ice.

Buy LEMONSODA Premium Highball Glass Set $24.95

Beneno Corkscrew Wine Bottle Opener

Amazon

Bottle openers and corkscrews are a must-have for anyone that enjoys their wine at home. Get the best of both worlds and save on space with this corkscrew and bottle opener duo; made from corrosion-resistant 100 percent zinc alloy. It’s easy to simply set on top of the bottle, and pull. Related

Buy Wine Opener and Corkscrew $14.99

Tezzorio Stainless Steel Double Jiggers

Amazon

Whether you’re a novice or a professional bartender, you need a jigger. These mini measuring cups are perfect for ensuring that your measurements stay exact while you whip up the cocktail of you, and your friends’, dreams. This set of three ranges in size, from 1 to 2 ounces, and are double-sided to ensure accuracy, whether you need the full ounce or if you need to get very specific (3/4 ounces, 1 1/2 ounces and 1/2 ounces).

Buy Stainless Steel Double Jiggers $13.88

Etens Cocktail Shaker

Amazon

“Shaken, not stirred,” isn’t just an iconic catchphrase, it’s sound advice for hopeful bartenders. In addition to being a more efficient method than mixing, certain cocktails call for it, from dirty martinis to margaritas.

When it comes to shakers, there’s two distinct types: Boston-style and cobblers. Boston-style shakers are coveted by bartenders for their speed, but lack a built-in strainer that cobbler shakers are outfitted with. Strainers are key to many drinks, as they keep solid ingredients from finding their way at the bottom of your glass when you pour out your cocktail. For ease and convenience, we recommend going with a cobbler style shaker.

Buy Etens Cocktail Shaker $12.97

Oggi Insulated Ice Bucket & Oval Party Tub

Amazon

Rather than rely on the freezer for storage, put your best foot forward and keep an ice bucket and scoop handy. We love this double-wall, stainless steel bucket by Oggi, which promises to keep your ice frozen longer thanks to the acrylic lid that locks the temperature inside. Also included is an oval party tub, which can help chill your bottles of wine and/or liquor.

Buy Oggi Insulated Ice Bucket $60.98

Small Plastic Cutting Board

Amazon

Cutting limes for a margarita? This small, plastic cutting board can assist with cutting up fresh ingredients, with a non-porous surface that also resists scratches. The best part, however, is that this cutting board is outfitted with deep grooves that catch juices so you don’t stain or damage your counters or other surfaces. When it’s time for cleanup, rinse with water and a little soap, or just toss it in your dishwasher without a second thought.

Buy Small Plastic Cutting Board $8.99

Amyove Corner Bar Cabinet

Amazon

So you’ve accumulated quite a bit at this point… now where to store all of it? This high-quality bar cabinet by Amyove offers plenty of space for your liquor, glasses, shakers, and more. It doesn’t take up a lot of precious real estate either, which is perfect for smaller or shared living spaces. It’s made out of medium density fibreboard (MDF), which has top-notch resistance to bending that ensures a long lifespan. It’s also water- and moisture-proof; in the event of the occasional accidental spill, you don’t have to worry about warping or damage. The cabinet’s legs are every bit as durable, thanks to their anti-rust iron. Overall, its modern design lends itself to blending into a variety of home setups and designs.

Buy Amyove Corner Bar Cabinet $119.99