Here’s When You Need to Order Your Gifts Online to Get Them Delivered by Christmas

With concerns about the spread of Covid-19 continuing through next year, online shopping has become way more popular this holiday season. The New York Times reports there are 800 million more packages in transit than there were last year, and both UPS and FedEx have said they’re limiting the amount of packages they’re picking up.

That means if you want to get some last-minute holiday shopping done, now’s the time. Below you’ll find our tips to making sure your gifts arrive on time, and the shopping deadlines for many major stores.

Shipping Is Getting More Expensive

While many major stores (think Amazon) are offering one or two-day shipping, selecting those options can cost a lot of money. Consider signing up for a free Amazon Prime trial to get Prime (two day) shipping at no extra cost.

Consider In-Store Pickup (Curbside)

If you’re shopping at a retailer with brick and mortar stores, and the item you want is in-stock, you may be able to get them the same day by selecting in-store pickup. Most retailers also offer curbside delivery, so you don’t need to go into the physical store to find your items and pick them up.

Ship Gifts Directly To Friends And Family

You can save a lot of time and energy by ordering items online and having them shipped directly to the person you’re shopping for instead of shipping them yourselves. Some retailers offer a gifting option, which includes a gift receipt and gift wrapping, while others don’t. If you want to personalize this option, send out cards that your friends and family can open along with their presents.

Ignore Final Shipping Deadlines And Shop Early

Bad weather or an unexpected surge of online orders may lead to your order being delivered even if it’s supposed to arrive on time. If you see something you’d like to get as a gift, order it now instead of waiting.

AMAZON

Amazon guarantees holiday delivery on orders placed by December 23 if you choose one-day shipping at checkout. SHOP NOW.

ADORAMA

Adorama guarantees holiday delivery on orders placed by December 23 at 4PM ET when you choose UPS Next Day shipping at checkout. SHOP NOW.

B&H

B&H guarantees holiday delivery on orders placed by December 22 if you choose 1-Day delivery (price varies) at checkout. SHOP NOW.

BARNES & NOBLE

Barnes & Noble guarantees holiday delivery on orders placed by December 21 at 12PM ET. SHOP NOW.

BEST BUY

Best Buy guarentees holiday delivery on in-stock items if you place an order by December 23 and choose Next-Day delivery at checkout. SHOP NOW.

BOLL & BRANCH

Boll & Branch guarantees holiday delivery on orders placed by December 23 if the items qualify for Same-Day delivery. SHOP NOW.

MACY’S

Macy’s guarantees holiday delivery with on orders placed by December 18 at 12PM ET. SHOP NOW.

MICROSOFT

Microsoft guarantees holiday delivery with on orders placed by December 23 at 12PM PT. SHOP NOW.

NOMAD

Samsung guarantees holiday delivery on orders featuring in-stock items placed by December 18. SHOP NOW.

NORDSTROM

Nordstrom guarantees holiday delivery on orders featuring in-stock items placed by December 20 at 12 PM ET if you choose Expedited Shipping ($7) at checkout. SHOP NOW.

SAMSUNG

Samsung guarantees holiday delivery on orders featuring select items placed by December 19. SHOP NOW.

TARGET

Target guarantees holiday delivery on orders featuring select items placed by December 23. Just you choose same-day delivery ($9.99) at checkout. You can pick up an order in store until December 24. SHOP NOW.

THE HOME DEPOT

The Home Depot guarantees holiday delivery on orders placed by December 23 if you choose to schedule a delivery ($8.99). You can pick up an order in store until December 24. SHOP NOW.

WALMART

Walmart guarantees holiday delivery on orders placed by December 19 at 2PM ET if you select two-day delivery and December 21 at 2PM ET if you select Next-Day delivery at check out. You can also pick up orders in-store through December 24 SHOP NOW.

WAYFAIR

Wayfair guarantees holiday delivery on orders placed by December 18 if you select two-day shipping at checkout. SHOP NOW.

ZAGG

ZAGG guarantees holiday delivery on orders placed by December 18 if you select two-day shipping at checkout. SHOP NOW.