H.E.R. Releases Cover of George Michael’s ‘Freedom’ for Old Navy Summer Campaign

H.E.R. is putting her own spin on a classic George Michael anthem as part of a new campaign with Old Navy. The singer-songwriter recorded a cover of Michael’s hit single, “Freedom,” turning the Nineties pop hit into a soulful, rock and roll anthem.

The song can be heard as part of Old Navy’s latest TV spot, released today as part of Old Navy’s Memorial Day celebrations. The brand says H.E.R.’s rendition of “Freedom” is the perfect song to “kick-off summer and celebrate America’s homecoming.”

Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, who has worked with Drake, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, among others, the 30-second spot features H.E.R. rocking out on her electric guitar on the streets of New York. The recent Oscar and Grammy winner dutifully sports an All-American-inspired Old Navy look, finished off with her signature red sunglasses.

H.E.R. says she grew up shopping at Old Navy with her mom, so it was a no-brainer for her to partner up with the clothing brand. With the country just opening up again after a year in quarantine, the singer says she also wanted to record a song that would be a “call for celebration.”

“When people hear this song I want them to feel a sense of hope, a sense of joy,” H.E.R. says in an accompanying behind-the-scenes video. “I want people to feel hopeful, I want them be happy and want to get together again. It’s the summertime, it’s beautiful outside, I think it’s about fun.”

Old Navy says they got permission from Michael’s estate to remake the track, along with Warner Chappell Music Publishing. As for what “freedom” means to H.E.R., the singer says it’s about “happiness” and “not living in fear.”

“Freedom to me means… joy, it means just being able to live,” she adds, “and also being able to do what you love.”

