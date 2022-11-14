fbpixel
This Headache Relief Cap Provides Migraine Relief and Its on Sale

Cure your stress headaches or migraines with this headache relief cap which offers both heating and cooling options
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Migraines can interfere with your workday, make socializing feel like a pain, and be a general downer on your daily routine. That’s why this top-rated headache relief cap is worth your buck, and right now it’s even on sale for 13% off.

Buy TheraICE Rx Form Fitting Gel Ice… $34.95

This relief cap is one size fits all and offers 360-degree compression on your pain spots. The inside of this relief wearable is filled with gel, allowing you to either refrigerate or microwave your cap for use — for either cold or hot pressure relief.

The brand says this top-reviewed hat can provide relief to all types of headaches, including tension, sinus, cluster, and migraine headaches. It can also be worn two ways, depending on whether you want to leave your eyes covered or uncovered.

The best part is that this relief cap is totally reusable, meaning you can use it over and over again, depending on how much pain you need to ease. And, while it’s designed to be one size fit all, the brand offers a full refund just in case your new headache relief cap doesn’t fit your head.

Shop the TheraICE Rx Migraine Relief Hat now at its reduced price before you miss your chance — you never know when the price might shoot back up.

