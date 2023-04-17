This Streaming Hack Gets You a Free Trial to Watch Your Favorite HBO Max Shows Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve cut your cable, chances are that you’ve signed up for a streaming service — or five — to catch new episodes of your favorite series and premieres of newly released films.

A group of streaming services, from Hulu to Paramount+, offer free trials, making it easy for viewers to test out the platform before committing to a monthly subscription. But if you’re searching how to watch, say, Succession, The Last of Us, or old episodes of Game of Thrones for free, you have to pay to stream them on HBO Max, since the streamer doesn’t provide a free trial before signing up on its app or website.

While you can’t technically score a free trial for HBO Max, we found a hack that lets you test it out with a 7-day free trial. The trick? It’s hardly a secret, but you can get an HBO Max free trial through Prime Video Channels.

Buy HBO Max Free Trial

Simply go through your Prime membership to get your HBO Max promo, then pay $15.99 per month if you want to keep the subscription for the long run (or at least until Succession‘s over). And if you haven’t become an official Amazon Prime member just yet (thanks, Mom and Dad), you can get your own Prime subscription for only $14.99 every month, starting with a 30-day free trial to boot.

Buy Amazon Prime Subscription at $14.99/month

Later this season, HBO Max will simply become Max on May 23, 2023, as parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced the new streaming service launch last week. It’s unclear how that might change the 7-day free trial for HBO Max and Prime members, so it’s not a bad idea to take advantage of the offer while you can.

For more ways to get HBO Max for free, check out our guide with offers and suggestions to watch shows like Succession and movies like the Harry Potter series for free on the platform.