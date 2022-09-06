The Unexpected Detail That United Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde at the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde may have all but ignored each other on the Don’t Worry Darling red carpet in Venice over the weekend, but the A-list couple (still together as of this writing, despite what you may have heard) did have one thing in common for their big premiere: they both wore Gucci.

Styles, a longtime brand ambassador for Gucci, wore a custom, double-breasted blazer over a silk crepe shirt that featured an unmissable exaggerated collar. The star paired the look with white leather boots from his Gucci HA HA HA collection and rectangular sunglasses with brown lenses.

Wilde, meanwhile, turned heads in a custom yellow Gucci dress that was “overlaid with rays of crystal embroidery,” per the Italian fashion house. The director paired the dress with platform heels and enough diamonds to justify the oft-used sartorial descriptor dripping.

Styles has long worn Gucci on the red carpet — and the singer is currently sporting custom Gucci stage outfits on his Love on Tour — but Wilde has run the gamut when it comes to her designer threads. While Styles wore another Gucci look to the Don’t Worry Darling press conference, the actress showed up in a green suit from Chanel. It may just be a happy coincidence, but all signs point to the couple coordinating their Gucci looks before walking the carpet.

And just to make sure everyone had a smile on their faces (or were at least happy with their outfits), the couple was joined on the Venice red carpet by Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, the man who personally approved and selected their looks for the premiere. There may be drama afoot in movieland, but when it comes to their fashion choices, Styles and Wilde were clearly united, at least for one night.