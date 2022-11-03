Watch Harry Styles Get Dressed (and Undressed) for New Gucci Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

By all accounts, Harry Styles is having himself a ball on tour, but the singer and style icon is having a good time on-set as well, for his latest campaign with Gucci.

First teased over the summer, Styles’ Gucci HA HA HA collection is now officially available to shop online, with jackets, suiting, shirts and accessories adorned with Seventies-style prints, bold colors and a liberal dose of British whimsy. The name of the collection is taken from a combination of “Harry” and Gucci designer Alessandro Michele’s initials. Gucci says it’s also a play on the laughing face emoji, which is a way that longtime friends Michele and Styles have ended their text messages to each other for years.

The accompanying Gucci HA HA HA campaign sees Styles showing off various pieces from the collection, which he had a hand in designing alongside Michele. The singer sports exaggerated sunglasses and a newsboy cap in one image, while he plays up his androgynous side with a Gucci purse, silk scarf and blazer in another. The looks are playful, dapper and — true to the collection name — sure to put a smile on viewers’ faces.

Gucci says the photos, shot by Mark Borthwick, “exhibit masculine vanity without hypocrisy and false scruples dictated by convention.” In photo after photo, the brand adds, “Styles enacts a theatrical piece that transforms the men’s wardrobe into a platform of freedom.”

Styles also appears in a campaign video for the HA HA HA collection, which is generating plenty of buzz online. In the minute-and-a-half long clip, the singer goes from casual to playful (and even drops trou!) as he shuffles and dances his way through the expressive collection.

Indeed, Gucci says the ideas of “play, friendship and passion” were at the core of Styles and Michele’s HA HA HA campaign, which not only celebrates the fun and freedom that can come from clothing, but also marks “the landing place of a creative two-person journey, born from a deep bond of friendship.”

In a press release, Styles says he’s “so happy” to see the project finally come to life. “I’ve known Alessandro for years now, and he’s always been one of my favorite people,” he says. “I’m always inspired watching him work, so doing this collaboration with my friend was very special to me.”

Pricing for the Harry Styles x Gucci HA HA HA collection starts at $235 for a pair of striped logo socks, with T-shirts running around $750 and suiting and outerwear starting at $3700. You can shop the full collection now at Gucci.com.

Styles has a lot to celebrate this month: in addition to his Gucci campaign, his latest film, My Policeman, is now streaming online. He’s also on the last leg on his “Love on Tour,” which wraps up Nov. 15 in Los Angeles.