RS Recommends: CASETiFY’s Harry Potter Campaign Stars a Brooding Tom Felton

Harry Potter is back and the legacy continues to live on. With the upcoming release of a new game (Hogwart’s Legacy) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore set to release on April 15, there are a lot of things for Harry Potter fans to be excited about. Now, CASETiFY has announced a new collection of Harry Potter phone cases and accessories with your favorite Slytherin, Tom Felton, giving his best smoldering look as the face of the campaign.

The Harry Potter x CASETiFY collection officially launches on Thursday, March 31 but fans can already sign up to be on the waitlist to get their hands on the Harry Potter-themed merch. A teaser video posted to the CASETiFY Instagram page runs through a number of the new offerings before landing on a photo of Felton holding The Basilisk phone case.

Prices for the collection start at $35. Choose your favorite Hogwart’s house for your phone case or pick something even rarer, like the Golden Snitch Airpods Pro Case which has the fated words “I open at the close” inscribed on it.

One of our favorites from this collection is the Marauders Map Lenticular iPhone Case, CASETiFY’s first-ever lenticular case that features moving photos. As you tilt your new case from side to side, you’ll discover the Marauder’s Map slowly appearing on your case, much like the original Marauder’s Map which requires a spell to be visible to the naked eye. This case is available for newer iPhones like the iPhone 12 or 13, but many other phone cases, including The Basilisk Case, are available for older iPhones.

You can also pair your new smartphone case with some Harry Potter accessories. The Harry Potter x CASETiFY collection is also launching phone straps, Apple Watch bands, AirPod cases and MagSafe wallets that stick to the back of your phone. If you’re picking an accessory that’s based on your Hogwarts house, you’ll be happy to see your house colors represented. For example, the Gryffindor Phone Strap features red and yellow/gold beads and the Gryffindor logo as a hanging charm.

Get ready for the full collection launching on March 31, where you’ll be able to shop for all the Harry Potter merch you need. Products will be available for $35+, according to the brand, with most phone cases retailing at $60. You can also modify certain phone cases for extra protection against drops and falls or change the material of the case to your liking.

Shop the full Harry Potter x CASETiFY Collection beginning March 31 on Casetify.com.