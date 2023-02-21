‘The Simpsons’ Gets its Own Colorful Happy Socks Collection, Just in Time for Spring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Looks like Springfield is a getting the Happy Socks treatment. To kick off a new season, the Stockholm-based accessories brand has launched a new collection dedicated to the iconic animated series The Simpsons and its beloved cast of characters.

The world met Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart, and Maggie nearly 34 years ago when The Simpsons debuted in 1989, and now fans of the show can stock up on new pairs of socks with Happy Socks’ newest collab. Dubbed the “Happiness Overload Special Edition Collection,” the Happy Socks x The Simpsons line includes eight different styles, a couple of box sets, a group of five matching single styles, plus a kids’ three-pack.

The new Happy Socks x The Simspons collection marks the first collab the brand has released with the TV show. Designed with soft, organic cotton and reinforced heel and toe areas, the new Happy Socks x The Simpsons collection has something for every fan with a mix of bold, colorful styles and patterns featuring portraits of the characters. The line is now available to shop on Happy Socks' website and in stores, with prices ranging from $10 to $72.

“We are so excited to create this super fun, candy-hued collection with The Simpsons,” Happy Socks Creative Director Paula Maso shared in a statement. “We are huge fans of the show and couldn’t wait to get our hands on the show’s most iconic characters and scenes to paint them with the Happy Socks’ palette and recognizable pattern shapes. The result is a bright, acidic, and sweet collection, perfect for Spring(field).”

Until your new Happy Socks arrive, fans can binge The Simpsons on streaming services, including Disney+ ($6.99/month for your first three months), or by renting or purchasing the episodes and seasons on Prime Video.

“What is there left to say about the best, longest running, most influential, most acclaimed TV comedy of them all? (Krusty the Clown, before spitting in disgust: ‘Acclaimed?!?!’),” Alan Sepinwall wrote of the animated classic in Rolling Stone‘s Best TV Shows of All Time list, which ranked The Simpsons as the second greatest show in television history.