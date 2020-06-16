Stop Stalking Amazon For Hand Sanitizer When It’s Always in Stock Here

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the country, hand sanitizer sales have continued to soar as well, with millions of people scrambling to stock up on disinfectant sprays and gels in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The CDC has said that alcohol-based hand rubs (ABHR) can be effective in helping to contain the spread of germs and virus-causing bacteria, provided that there is at least 60% ethanol content in the formula. But while a number of brands are making hand sanitizer these days to keep up with demand, it’s become increasingly difficult to find CDD-approved hand sanitizers in stock.

Stores and websites are consistently sold out of hand sanitizer, and even sites like Amazon, aren’t shipping hand sanitizer until well into the summer.

If you’re looking for hand sanitizer in stock right now, the best place to find it is Woot.com. The discount site has six popular brands available for both individual orders and bulk orders too. All of the options on Woot have at least 70% alcohol by volume, which more than exceed the CDC-recommended guidelines.

Here are two hand sanitizer options that we like from Woot.com.

1. Cleace 75% Instant Hand Sanitizer

An industrial-sized 500ml bottle of hand sanitizer that’s great for refilling your travel-sized bottles or for using at home. Woot sells this hand sanitizer as a six-pack, or as a massive 24-pack (which works out to be about $7.50 per bottle).

Woot

2. Camas Naturals Hand Sanitizer

We like this gentle, unscented hand sanitizer that’s suitable for people with sensitive skin. This one has an 80% ethyl alcohol content for disinfecting power, with aloe vera and lavender added to keep your hands soft.

Woot

See more options at Woot.com. The site says it has these deals in stock till at least July 1st. Amazon Prime members can link their account to Woot for fast, free shipping.