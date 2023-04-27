This Ariel Doll From Disney’s Live Action ‘The Little Mermaid’ Is Already a #1 Best-Seller On Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Princess Ariel is back, but this time in plastic. Dropping a little before the release of the live action version of “The Little Mermaid“, Disney fans can now celebrate the icon with a brand new collectible doll who’s already making a splash for her likeness to Ariel actress Halle Bailey.

With a look styled after the instantly-recognizable singer of duo Chloe x Halle, the new Little Mermaid doll joins the ranks of other actresses from live action Disney adaptations made into collectible recreations, like Emma Watson in Beauty and the Beast and Naomi Scott from Aladdin. The Halle Bailey Ariel doll is available to purchase online at sites like Amazon, Target, and Walmart for $14.99 — though the limited-edition doll is expected to sell out closer to the movie’s premiere date.

"The little girl in me is pinching herself right now ..i have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll !!!" Bailey said in an Instagram reel announcing the doll's release. "I can't believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character."

Her likeness was captured with Bailey’s signature long, flowing red braids, and even tiny details, like the mole above her eyebrow. The doll also wears an ombre-colored mermaid tail with a glittery fin, just like in the film. “I am literally choking up because this means so much to me,” said Bailey while showing off the new doll. “To have one that looks like me that’s my favorite Disney character is very surreal.”

She’s not alone in the excitement — after its release, her Little Mermaid doll has already become the #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Dolls & Dollhouse category. Not only is this a huge win for representation, it’s also a bonafide Disney Princess rite of passage.

While we wait for the movie to hit theaters on Friday, May 26, you can snag the official Little Mermaid live action doll on Amazon here.