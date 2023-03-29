fbpixel
ALL EYES ON GWYNETH'S (GLASSES)

Courtroom Spectacle: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Glasses Go Viral During Ski Crash Trial

Paltrow's choice of eyewear is surprisingly accessible, retailing for $289 at online eyewear site Caddis
US actress Gwyneth Paltrow looks on before leaving the courtroom in Park City, Utah, on March 21, 2023, where she is accused in a lawsuit of crashing into a skier during a 2016 family ski vacation, leaving him with brain damage and four broken ribs. - Terry Sanderson claims that the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer was cruising down the slopes so recklessly that they violently collided, leaving him on the ground as she and her entourage continued their descent down Deer Valley Resort, a skiers-only mountain known for its groomed runs, après-ski champagne yurts and posh clientele. (Photo by Rick Bowmer / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RICK BOWMER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow looks on before leaving the courtroom in Park City, Utah, on March 21, 2023 POOL/AFP via Getty Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to going viral (see her recent comments on her very specific diet) but it’s the actress’ recent choice of eyewear that’s generating debate on social media this week.

In court for a lawsuit where she’s accused of crashing into a skier during a Park City vacation in 2016, Paltrow turned heads Tuesday when she showed up in a pair of oversized aviator glasses. Both fashion fans and court watchers alike immediately took notice, comparing the actress to everyone from nerdy dads to well, Jeffrey Dahmer.

While the actress is no stranger to the finer things in life (just see the $3500 backgammon set and $600 skin care kits she sells on her Goop website), her choice of eyewear was considerably more accessible, with Paltrow sporting a pair of “Metamodernist Scout” glasses from the online optical brand Caddis.

Caddis

Buy Metamodernist Scout Aviators $289

The square-framed aviators are a modern take on a classic Seventies style — Caddis describes them as “one part Chrysler Cordoba and one part Pam Grier,” inspired by a “little dream of Trans-Ams and escaping the law.”

Made from a lightweight metal-alloy material, the wire frames offer a more refined take on aviator glasses than the cheap plastic versions from the past.

And while Paltrow was dragged on social media for sporting a “Jeffrey Dahmer look,” the frames are anything but problematic: inspired by the idea of aging gracefully, Caddis launched in 2017 with a line of readers, before moving on to fashion and prescription glasses.

The site now offers all-in-one pricing, with the Scout Aviators (and most frames on their site) available as prescription frames, sunglasses, or with progressive lenses. Submit your prescription online, choose your frames and place your order. Pricing ranges from $255 to $440 and includes the frame of your choice, Rx lenses, cleaning cloth and eyeglass case.

Caddis

Buy Hooper Reading Glasses $109

Don’t need prescription frames? Caddis readers start at just $99 with a host of colors and shapes to choose from.

Paltrow has long been a fan of the Caddis frames, not only sporting them in person but also selling them on her Goop website. Shop the frames at Goop or see the full selection at CaddisLife.com.

