‘You Could be Mine’: Funko Releases New Guns N’ Roses Rare Collectible

Funko is known for its collectible Pop! figurines, with every famous musician from AC/DC to NSYNC, immortalized in the brand’s collections. Diehard hard rock fans were even surprised by Funko’s Deluxe Pop! Album collection, which included a Guns N’ Roses ‘Appetite for Destruction’ collectible, featuring the album art and three figurines, including a Pop! Axl Rose, Pop! Slash and Pop! Duff McKagan

Now, Funko is announcing one other limited edition Guns N’ Roses collectible featuring the band’s iconic bassist, Duff McKagan. The launch is part of Funko’s Vinyl Gold collection and is currently available on Walmart.com for $9.88.

Buy Vinyl Gold 5″: Guns N Roses-Duff w/CHASE $9.88

The most exciting part of this launch is the possibility of receiving a ‘chase’ of this Funko GOLD keepsake. A chase is a rare variant of a Funko figurine and is usually available in limited supply only. Funko says there’s a one in six chance you might receive the ‘chase’ version of this collectible, which features skull face paint and a gold sticker on its display packing, setting it apart.

If you’re interested, you can also buy the previously released Funko Vinyl Gold versions of Axl Rose or Slash. These collectibles too may be shipped in the rarer, chase variant, depending on your luck.

Pre-order the new Vinyl Gold 5 ‘Duff’ 5-inch collectible and add it to your ever-growing Funko display or your work desk now. Who knows? you might be one of the lucky ones to get the limited edition version — item ships in May end.