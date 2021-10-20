Gunna’s New ‘Drip:’ Starring As the Face of Foot Locker’s New Clothing Line

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Just in time for a cold-weather wardrobe refresh, Foot Locker is expanding their clothing catalog with a new men’s apparel line, LCKR. As part of the collection’s launch, the sneaker site has enlisted rapper Gunna to star as the face of the campaign alongside musician Tone Stith, actress Paigion Walker and on-air host Eutel Wallace.

With offerings including minimal tracksuits, cargo pants and hoodies, the LCKR line delivers casual, everyday basics to elevate a variety of personal styles. A versatile palette of neutral and muted colors makes the LCKR pieces ideal for off-duty looks, or for letting your sneakers do the talking (think, warm-up style à la NBA tunnel walks).

Gunna, who can be seen modeling the new line, recommends one piece in particular: “They got this blue jumpsuit, it’s my favorite,” he tells Rolling Stone. “I wore it all blue with some white air force ones. It’s cut nice. Materials are great too.”

The line releases today, October 20th, at Foot Locker stores globally and online at footlocker.com. Prices range from $40 to $75 and sizing ranges from men’s small through XXL.

LCKR marks a continued relationship between Gunna and the sneaker supplier. Last month, the “Too Easy” rapper helped open a free store inside his childhood middle school in College Park, Georgia. Named “Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store,” the shop provides students of the Title 1 school with access to free groceries, clothing and sneakers — the latter of which was provided by Foot Locker.

“Foot Locker gave me over 200 pairs of shoes and supported me [in the store],” says Gunna. “It just feels good that [Foot Locker and I] came together. Especially for things like giveaways, because they didn’t have to do that. So I just really appreciate them supporting me.”

Gunna, born Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, says the store grew out of a desire to load up his middle school’s lost and found: “I wanted to do something for the kids, and the school had a lost and found, so I was like ‘can I put anything I want in there?’ and they were like ‘yeah,’” he explains. “I just want to get them food, clothes, anything [the kids] can really use. It just feels good.”

While the Atlanta rapper plans to continue supporting kids in need (he wants to do a similar free store project with his high school), fans can rest assured that Gunna is still hard at work in the studio: his third studio album, Drip Season 4, is set to release later this year. Click here to re-visit 2018’s Drip Season 3, the new album’s predecessor.

Simultaneously with the album release, Gunna hopes to make his (official) debut as a designer. “I have my own brand that I’m thinking about releasing when I drop [Drip Season 4]. It’s called Sergio Giavanni. It’s fire.”