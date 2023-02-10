The Green M&M Has Entered Her Influencer Phase

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Don’t feel too sorry for the Green M&M. After being put on “pause” by parent company Mars Wrigley (fans of the Real Housewives franchise know “pause” is really just code for “fired”), the Green M&M has stepped out on her own and landed her very first influencer campaign.

The Green M&M has been announced as the new shoefluencer for Zappos.com. As part of her deal, the spokescandy will promote some of her favorite styles on the footwear site, and offer followers special deals and discount codes.

The new campaign also comes with a new identity for the Green M&M, who announced that she — like Beyonce — will now be going by just a single moniker: “Green.” Talk about a greenaissance.

Green’s first post for Zappos went up Thursday night and has already amassed 600 likes and counting as of this writing. Her Zappos social media takeover sees her showing off must-have items from Zappos’ huge inventory of shoes and accessories — think: white sneakers for her “morning hot candy walk,” a pair of Crocs for “airport vibes,” boots for a “tour through the Red Rocks” and chic booties for lunch with her “gal pals.”

Zappos has also given Green the green light to offer fans a promo code: right now, you can use the coupon code ZAPPOS23 at checkout to receive 20% off purchases over $200 on Zappos.com. The code is valid through Friday, February 10 at 11:59pm EST.

It’s not clear how else Green will be working with Zappos, though if her past campaigns are any indication, this candy-coated gal always knows how to get people talking.

After a year in which she’s been dumped by her company and shamed on national TV, Green is seemingly having the last laugh, proving that yes, the grass is always greener on the other side.