Green Day Launch ‘Soundcheck Roast’ Coffee Blend, Inspired by Their Latest Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Hot on the heels of their summer tour, Green Day are turning up the heat on their popular coffee brand as well, with a new roast and new designs inspired by their musical roadshow.

Green Day’s Oakland Coffee Works has unveiled its new “Soundcheck Blend,” a full bodied, medium-dark roast inspired by the band’s Hella Mega Tour. A mix of beans from Peru and Honduras, the Soundcheck Blend is available as single-serve cups, that are compatible with all K-Cup coffee makers.

The packaging, meantime, takes inspiration from snapshots of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool captured on tour. Oakland Coffee says the illustrations are based off an actual photo of the band taken mid-show at last year’s U.S. leg of the Hella Mega Tour.

Oakland Coffee

Buy: Oakland Coffee Soundcheck Blend at $13.29

The new Green Day coffee blend is being introduced alongside some new designs for its existing lineup of coffee. The band tapped local artists to help re-design the packaging for its West Grand Decaf and Cerro De Oro, in addition to the Soundcheck Blend (pictured above).

The West Grand Decaf design depicts iconic Oakland landmarks, while the Cerro De Oro packaging features an homage to the Guatemalan landscapes where the coffee beans are sourced from.

The Cerro De Oro is a single-origin coffee with a smooth and balanced flavor, while the West Grand is a decaf blend made with beans from Honduras and Nicaragua. Oakland Coffee says it “worked hard to create a decaf roast full of flavor that packs a punch like full-octane roasts, without the caffeine kick.”

Oakland Coffee

Buy: Cerro De Oro & West Grand Decaf Duo at $27.98

Like the Soundcheck Roast, the Cerro De Oro and the West Grand Decaf are currently only available as single-serve pods. All three roasts are certified organic and the cups are certified compostable, highlighting Green Day’s continued commitment to sustainability.

“Green Day and Oakland Coffee are so excited to continue our collaboration with inspiring artists and expand our line of sustainably packaged, damn good, organic coffee,” says Dirnt, in a release.

“Nothing helps you get up and go like a good cup of Joe,” adds Tre Cool.

The creative revamp comes as Green Day kicks off the European leg of the Hella Mega Tour, which hits Belgium, Netherlands, England, Scotland, Ireland and France this month. The band then return to the U.S. for a string of dates this summer, including a headlining set at Lollapalooza on July 31.

As for their coffee, Green Day started Oakland Coffee Works in 2015 with a goal of making coffee that was both environmentally and socially responsible. While the band’s taste runs towards a “classic, dark, smooth cup of coffee,” customers can purchase a variety of roasts online at OaklandCoffee.com.