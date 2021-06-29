Green Day Drops Limited-Edition 7-Inch Vinyl on Their Coffee Subscription Site

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Green Day is taking a never-before-pressed recording out of the vault and releasing it as an exclusive vinyl on OaklandCoffee.com – the coffee subscription site owned by band members Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool.

The limited-edition 7-inch features a recording of the band’s 1994 BBC Radio 1 Evening Sessions performance, which features live recordings of “She” and “2000 Light Years Away” — two fan favorite songs. The special release includes the BBC Radio 1 performances on white vinyl, along with custom jacket art, specially-designed for this pressing.

A true collector’s item, the new Green Day vinyl set is available exclusively through Oakland Coffee. Current and new subscribers to Oakland Coffee’s recurring subscription club will receive priority to preorder the vinyl, with any remaining quantities being released to the general public.

After nearly three decades in the vault, this is the first time these live recordings have ever been released on a physical format. “Over the years we’ve always looked forward to doing The BBC sessions,” says Dirnt. “All of our favorite artists have done them. We knew these recordings would come out one day and be something special.”

The special edition 1994 BBC Sessions release is the second exclusive vinyl production by The Oakland Coffee House, following the release of Billie Joe Armstrong’s “No Fun Mondays” record in late 2020. The Oakland Coffee House is billed as a “virtual community venue” featuring content curated by Green Day and Oakland Coffee, the organic coffee company started by the guys in 2015. Oakland Coffee offers both coffee pods and traditional bags of coffee, all sourced from organic farms and independent roasters from around the world. Customers can choose to sign up for a monthly delivery or purchase individual bags of coffee online at OaklandCoffee.com.

The limited-edition vinyl release comes as Green Day prepares to head out on tour again, on their “Hella Mega” trek alongside Fall Out Boy and Weezer (see latest ticket prices here). Oakland Coffee says their site will host exclusive content from the tour, along with Green Day from-the-vault videos, and other limited-edition drops through the end of the year. Find out more at at OaklandCoffee.com.