Grateful Dead Go Green: Pact Launches New Organic Dead Head Underwear and Apparel Collection

It’s been quite the long, strange trip for Grateful Dead merch releases over the last few years, from aprons to collectibles and even Care Bear cooler collabs. But if you’re shopping for a new gift for the Grateful Dead fan who has it all, consider your search over. Apparel and accessories brand Pact, based in Boulder, Colorado, has unveiled its latest line of basics to celebrate the Grateful Dead, dubbed the Dead Head collection.

Now available online with prices starting at $38, Pact’s new collection is an officially licensed collab with the Grateful Dead. And according to the company, the Dead Head collection is the “first of its kind to be organic, fair trade, and carbon-neutral,” per a press release.

“The Grateful Dead believes in authentic music, real people, and creating a deeper and more meaningful relationship with fans,” said Brendan Synnott, founder of Pact, in a statement. “We hope to do the same with this collection.”

It covers both men’s and women’s clothing, from packs of boxers to briefs and bikinis ($58 for packs of four). Each piece of the collection feels soft and breathable thanks to their tag-free designs and organic cotton fabric that uses less water to produce.

Pact

Along with the pairs of underwear, fans can also nab brand-new Grateful Dead leggings in two different styles, $38 each, including a black bolt design and Woodstock charcoal heather, which features a subtle pattern of the Steal Your Face and peace symbols. The leggings offer a comfortable mid-rise fit, an elastic waistband, and are made with cozy organic cotton blend.

Pact’s latest collection doesn’t stop at underwear and leggings either. The new line keeps on truckin’ with a selection of limited-edition tanks and comfortable graphic tees once again designed with organic cotton in a Fair Trade-certified factory.

A variety of tees are available in styles with Dead-inspired names like “Fillmore Charcoal Heather,” “Festival Blue,” “Usual Suspect,” below, and the last and slightly tie-dyed “Wharf Rat,” each $58.

You can shop the complete limited-edition Grateful Dead collection on Pact’s website while it’s still in stock. And if you’re looking for more gift ideas ahead of the holidays, check out our complete list of the best Dead merch to buy online.