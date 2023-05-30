This $18 Grateful Dead Tallboy Can Is Secretly An Insulated Tumbler

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Grateful Dead fans have a lot to get excited about this summer, with Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann all touring with Dead & Co., and a new collaboration between the band and the preppy apparel brand, Rowing Blazers.

Now, fans can stay hydrated during the summer too with this Grateful Dead tumbler, on sale right now for just $18 at Amazon. An officially-licensed collaboration between Grateful Dead and accessories brand Igloo, the tumbler is designed to look like a tallboy or aluminum can, but is actually an insulated tumbler bottle that can keep your drinks cool for hours.

This Grateful Dead tumbler features the band's iconic "Steal Your Face" skull logo in the instantly-recognizable red, white and blue colorway. The tumbler itself can hold up to 16 ounces of liquid — hot or cold — and the insulated stainless steel material keeps the temperature consistent inside. Use it as a water bottle, for your coffee or to take a cocktail to go (we won't tell). The double-walled construction provides durability and helps the tumbler stay cool to the touch. A spill-proof lid keeps your drink safe and secure inside.

This is the latest Grateful Dead release from Igloo, which also has a popular collection of Grateful Dead coolers (they’re available for $50 now on Amazon). It’s also one of the most popular Grateful Dead merch releases online right now, with a 4.3-star rating (out of five) from dozens of happy customers online.

Reviewers like that the can-sized tumbler fits easily into a cup holder, and they like how easy it is to hold with one hand. Other reviewers say the tumbler can keep their drinks cold for up to two hours, making this a great pickup for a music festival, beach day or camping trip.

Regularly $20+, this Amazon offer gets you the Grateful Dead “Steal Your Face” tumbler on sale for just $18 — a 9% discount. As with all Grateful Dead merch, this is expected to move fast so we recommend adding to your cart now. See full details here.