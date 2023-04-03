If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The Grateful Dead have inspired millions of fans around the world with their music, but one accessories brand is drawing inspiration from the band for self-care and recovery as well.

Amazon is selling a Grateful Dead-inspired sobriety chip from Ukodnus, a brand known for their collection of pop culture jewelry, charms and keychains. The sobriety coin retails for $10 and features a design combining Grateful Dead’s famous skull motif with the sobriety circle and triangle symbol used by Alcoholics Anonymous. The accompanying caption is a play on the band’s name, with the words, “FOREVER GRATEFUL I’M NOT DEAD” engraved on the metal coin.

The sobriety chip is made from stainless steel with black engraving and measures approximately 30mm in diameter. It’s presented in a velvet cloth bag for easy gift-giving and storage.

The so-called equilateral triangle on the coin was registered as an official AA mark in 1955 and represents the three “legacies” of the organization: recovery, unity, and service. The circle represents wholeness, or the entire world of AA.

While it may seem strange to pair the Grateful Dead logo with a recovery gift, the band has actually inspired the sobriety journeys of many fans and followers. From Phil Lesh and Bob Weir, to Jerry Garcia, the group members have spoken openly about their addiction battles and paths to recovery. In the Eighties, a number of Deadheads even formed their own sober-going concert crew dubbed “The Wharf Rats” (named after the Dead’s 1971 song of the same name).

Get the Grateful Dead-inspired sobriety coin on Amazon now for $9.99 (you can apply an on-site coupon to take an additional 5% off your purchase right now). A great gift for a friend in recovery or as a Grateful Dead collectible, the medallion is a meaningful way to celebrate the band’s lasting influence on their legion of fans. See full details here.